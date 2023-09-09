Musk doesn’t agree with the amount Lucid Motor is paying their CEO

Elon Musk has entered into a controversy for his tweet questioning the practicality of Lucid Motor CEO, Peter Rawlinson’s pay. On Monday, Musk made a post on X, addressing Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson’s compensation. Reacting to a tweet that labeled Rawlinson as “the highest-earning automotive CEO in 2022,” Musk issued a stern caution to his followers: “Exercise caution when considering companies where executive pay isn’t tied to performance.”

CEO compensation in the automotive industry is always a hot topic for discussion. But, when it involves leading electric vehicle (EV) companies, the conversation becomes even more heated. In 2022, Peter Rawlinson became the talk of the town, not just for his achievements, but for his whopping compensation package. While it might be rare for industry titans to openly critique their counterparts, Elon Musk, the face behind Tesla, didn’t hold back. He posted his views on Rawlinson’s newly-acclaimed title as the highest-paid executive in automotive circles.

Breaking down the numbers: Rawlinson pocketed an enviable $379 million in 2022. This amount comprised a $575,000 base salary, an additional $5.5 million in stock options, and a colossal $373 million in stock awards.

For those diving into SEC filings, this massive payout was by no means a surprise. Lucid Motors’ performance indicators tell a story of achievement. Rawlinson helped the company hit market-cap targets ahead of schedule last year. It’s worth noting that this model of compensation, which is contingent upon performance, is increasingly preferred. Shareholders generally applaud this system. Why? It neatly ties an executive’s monetary rewards to the company’s financial strides and overall value growth.

However, Musk, never one to shy away from controversy, raised an eyebrow at these claims. He pointed out that Lucid’s stock price faced a significant decline of over 82% within 2022. Furthermore, Lucid Motors reported a revenue of just $608.2 million. Given these numbers, Musk’s skepticism seems understandable.

For a clearer picture, one might look at Rawlinson’s peers for a benchmark. His 2022 earnings were 11 times greater than that of GM CEO Mary Barra, who earned $34 million. If that isn’t surprising enough, consider this: He earned 21 times more than Ford’s Jim Farley, who bagged $18.3 million. But what about counterparts in the electric niche? EV startup Rivian Automotive’s CEO, Robert Scaringe, saw a paycheck of approximately $1 million in 2022. Ironically, Rivian’s valuation floated around the $22 billion mark, overshadowing Lucid Motors’ $14 billion.

The bottom line is, the world of electric vehicle CEO compensation is as dynamic as the cars they produce. While performance-based pay is undoubtedly on the rise, industry watchers and stakeholders are keenly observing to ensure there’s a genuine link between value creation and executive payouts.

In the ever-evolving electric vehicle sector, company valuations, stock prices, and CEO compensations will continue to be hot topics. As EVs shape the future of transportation, keeping a pulse on the industry’s financial dynamics becomes paramount.