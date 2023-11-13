Musk Revealed Video Games Helped Calm His Mind

Elon Musk’s passion for video games has impacted some of his most important business choices, such as his acquisition of Twitter. Elon Musk has said that he reduces his stress by playing video games. During a recent podcast, the 52-year-old tech tycoon said that he plays video games to decompress. “Killing the demons in a video game calms the demons in my mind,” Musk explained. In addition, Musk expressed his enjoyment of the plot, graphics, and puzzle-solving elements of video games.

Musk emphasized the importance of video games in his life by saying, “I’ve played a lot of video games because it’s my primary recreational activity.” The owner of Twitter also thinks that engaging in challenging video games puts you in a good mood. “Admittedly it needs to be not too easy, not too hard kind of in the Goldilocks zone,” he stated.

Musk Continued,

“Furthermore, you probably want to feel as though you’re making progress in a game. It’s like an incredible puzzle to solve, and there’s gorgeous imagery and captivating tales as well.”

The action role-playing game “Elden Ring” by FromSoftware is a “top candidate for the best game ever,” according to Musk. Easily among the top five. The millionaire expressed his admiration for the well-liked strategy and empire-building game by saying, “Elden Ring feels like it was created by aliens.” It’s quite inventive, very different, and the artwork is exquisite.”

Musks favorite games

Elon Musk further stated,

Musk even suggested seeing “Elden Ring” on a high-definition television. “The artwork is breathtakingly gorgeous. It’s a challenging puzzle to solve, and each battle requires a new approach to win.”

In the current “Diablo VI” game, Musk stated he is exerting maximum effort to kill Lilith, the last boss. He continued saying,

“Beating hatred in the eternal realm is the hardest boss battle, in life and in the video game.”

It is said that Musk defeated Uber CEO Lilith the day after the podcast’s recording. Grimes, Musk’s longtime friend, reportedly told writer Walter Isaacson that Musk takes video games extremely seriously. This information was reported by Fortune. Video games are Musk’s only “hobbies or means of relaxation,” but Grimes claims that Musk takes his gaming “so seriously that it becomes quite intense.”

Musk’s favorite game is “The Battle of Polytopia” by Midjiwan AB. The main objectives of this turn-based 4X strategy game are to construct civilizations and fight. According to Musk’s brother Kimbal, the game served as an education in CEO abilities, as reported by Fortune. Similarly, Grimes says Musk played “Elden Ring” for a long time before deciding to buy Twitter.

Musk plans for gaming

It is reasonable to conclude that Musk’s intense interest in video games has influenced his business choices. Musk is now concentrating on his artificial intelligence firm, xAI, which he intends to incorporate into his social media network X (formerly Twitter). Musk is also planning to make X formerly Twitter a streaming platform for Twitter. He probably wants to compete with streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Bigo Live, etc.