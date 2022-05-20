Musk says ‘Tesla is on my mind 24/7’ amid concerns about Twitter distraction

“Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7.”

To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7. So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

This year, Tesla Inc opened its new car factory in Texas, with Musk’s SpaceX launching a site called Starbase in Boca Chica in Texas. The shares of the EV company have lost about one third of its value since the CEO revealed his stake in Twitter earlier in April. Moreover, he even sold Tesla stocks worth $8.5 billion in what looked like a move to finance his $44 billion deal.

Moreover, Tesla stocks were further hit by lockdown measures in China dampening the company’s production. This, in turn, led to Tesla’s exclusion from a prominent S&P sustainability. Tesla bull Daniel Ives, a Wedbush analyst cut the target share of the company owing to the disruption of the China production. Additionally, he warned from Musk’s Twitter acquisition deal causing ‘distraction risks.’

On Thursday, a major individual investor in Tesla, Leo KoGuan called on Tesla to buy back shares. KoGuan wrote a message on Twitter to the company’s head of investor relations, Martin Viecha. KoGuan is the third largest individual shareholder of Tesla Inc

“Tesla must announce immediately and buy back $5 billion of Tesla shares from its free cash flow this year and $10 billion from its free cash flow next year, without effecting its existing $18 billion cash reserves with ZERO debt,”

Last year, KoGuan stated that he was investing billions in the EV company owing to his belief in Musk’s ‘great mission’ that he shared. In March, he stated that he was buying more of its shares, not selling at the time of stocks’ dip.