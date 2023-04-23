Musk Surrenders: Twitter’s Biggest Names Get Their Blue Checks Back

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently caused a stir on the platform by introducing his $8-a-month Twitter Blue verification system.

The system, which promised verified checkmarks only to those who paid the fee, led to chaos on the platform. Musk went ahead with his promise on Thursday and removed all legacy checkmarks, leaving only the new Twitter Blue verified users with a checkmark.

This move caused some confusion and frustration among Twitter’s biggest names, including Stephen King and Chrissy Teigen, who suddenly lost their checkmarks.

However, on Saturday, Musk appeared to reverse his decision by restoring blue checkmarks to users with the highest follower counts, signaling his willingness to compromise on the issue.

This move was seen as a response to the chaos that was caused by mass de-verification, which opened the door for a host of celebrity imposter accounts. Although Musk initially attempted to portray his capitulation as an epic troll, it was clear that his decision was influenced by the backlash he received from prominent Twitter users.

After Elon Musk’s announcement to charge for Twitter’s blue verification badge, the social media platform went through chaos and removed the badges from many users’ accounts, leading to the opening of imposter accounts.

However, in a surprising move, Musk restored the blue checkmarks on Saturday, with even Pope Francis and former President Donald Trump regaining their verifications.

Twitter’s Blue Check Saga Ends

Many celebrities who refused to pay the fee made it clear to their followers that the restoration was not their decision.

Despite Musk’s initial claim that the move was an epic troll, it seems that he has given in on the issue, and Twitter’s verification system remains a topic of discussion among users.

RIP to victims of the Blue Wedding: Steven King

Hasan Piker

Owen Jones

Robert Reich

Matt Binder

Dril

The New York Times

LeBron James pic.twitter.com/jsWdDIv1Fc — The Serfs (@theserfstv) April 22, 2023

Tiegen provided advice to her followers on how to get rid of their blue checkmarks, telling Pod Save America host Jon Favreau that changing one’s name would trigger the removal of the badge. Many other notable figures, such as Malala Yousafzai and Charlie Sheen, were thrilled to have their verifications restored.

However, it remains unclear what will happen next in the ongoing conflict between Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk’s restoration of blue checks to users with high follower counts seemed to be a larger-scale move than simply a prank, as many notables who had not previously weighed in on the matter also saw their verifications restored after a brief loss of the badge.

The impact of the move to restore the blue checkmarks on Twitter is still uncertain, as it is unclear if it was a temporary decision or if it will remain permanent. However, it does appear that Elon Musk may have caved on the issue of requiring users to pay for verification, which has been a point of contention on the platform.

The mass de-verification that occurred after Musk’s decision to introduce the $8-a-month Twitter Blue verification system opened the door for a host of celebrity imposter accounts, which could have potentially led to misinformation and confusion for users.

The restoration of the blue checkmarks could help to alleviate some of these concerns, but it remains to be seen if Twitter will continue to require users to pay for verification or if they will adopt a different approach.

The Twitter blue tick is a symbol that appears on a Twitter user’s profile to indicate that the account is verified by Twitter as authentic and belongs to the person or organization it claims to represent.

The blue tick has become a status symbol and a way for users to gain credibility and legitimacy on the platform. In the past, Twitter has faced criticism for the way it verifies accounts and has struggled with maintaining consistency in its verification process.

In 2021, Twitter introduced a paid verification system called Twitter Blue, which allows users to apply for verification for a fee of $8 per month. However, this move has also been criticized for creating a two-tiered system that favors users who can afford to pay for verification.

