Navi Technologies, financed by Sachin Bansal, fires 200 employees before of its IPO.

Navi Technologies, a fintech startup backed by Sachin Bansal, is making headlines as it gears up for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). However, in a surprising turn of events, the company has recently laid off around 200 employees across various departments.

Insiders familiar with the matter have revealed that the layoffs began two weeks ago and that there might be further reductions in the days to come. The product development and management teams have been hit the hardest, with up to 70 percent of their members affected by the downsizing at Navi.

These job cuts are significant considering that, as of December 31, 2021, Navi employed a workforce of 4,680 individuals, as stated in their draft red herring prospectus. Roughly 4 percent of Navi’s employees have been affected by these layoffs.

Interestingly, these layoffs come on the heels of Navi’s announcement regarding the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to raise funds for its NBFC arm, Navi Finserv. The company aims to raise up to Rs 500 Crore through this debt offering, which commenced on July 10 and will conclude on July 21. The objective is to strengthen Navi’s financial position.

Navi Technologies’ parent company submitted its draft red herring prospectus in March 2022, with plans to raise Rs 4,020 Crore through the IPO. Out of this amount, Rs 3,350 crore will be generated from the issue itself, while approximately Rs 670 crore will come from pre-IPO placements.

It’s worth noting that all the funds raised will be classified as a fresh issue, ensuring that Sachin Bansal, the founder and largest shareholder, won’t have his stake diluted during the IPO.

However, Navi’s IPO timeline is yet to be determined. The fintech unicorn has until September 12, 2023, to obtain approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), leaving just two months for the company to move forward.

These layoffs at Navi align with the recent trend of downsizing witnessed across India’s startup ecosystem since the beginning of 2022. Inc42’s ‘Indian Startup Layoff Tracker’ reveals that over 105 Indian startups have let go of more than 27,300 employees so far. Just last week, it was reported that agritech startup Waycool had to restructure its operations, resulting in the dismissal of nearly 300 employees.

Navi Technologies’ decision to lay off employees is undoubtedly a difficult one. It reflects the challenges faced by companies in balancing their growth aspirations while ensuring financial stability. The startup landscape remains dynamic, and Navi’s actions highlight the ever-changing nature of the industry.

Amidst the news of Navi Technologies’ layoffs, it’s important to acknowledge the impact on the affected employees. Job loss can be a devastating experience, causing financial strain and emotional distress. The individuals who have been let go from Navi may now find themselves searching for new opportunities and facing uncertainty in their careers. It’s crucial for companies to provide support and resources to help these individuals transition into their next chapter, whether it’s through career counseling, job placement assistance, or severance packages.

At the same time, Navi’s decision to downsize should be viewed within the context of their larger goals and the rapidly evolving landscape of the fintech industry. Startups often face unique challenges as they strive for growth and profitability. Making tough decisions, such as reducing the workforce, can be necessary to streamline operations, optimize resources, and position the company for long-term success. While layoffs are never easy, they can be a strategic move to ensure the overall health and sustainability of the organization.

In conclusion, Navi Technologies’ recent layoffs ahead of their IPO have sparked attention and raised questions about the company’s future trajectory. As they navigate through this transitional period, it is crucial for Navi to strike a balance between financial stability and fostering a supportive work environment. The true measure of success lies not only in financial performance but also in how companies prioritize the well-being of their employees and adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the business world.

