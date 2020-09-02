Neuer Capital Review – What I Found Unique about This Broker

Trading cryptocurrencies online is becoming easier with time. However, it does not mean that you will always benefit from this activity. When you start trading any asset, you have to make sure that you make great partners to be a successful trader. The first partner you make in this industry is the broker you sign up with when you start trading. The broker provides you with the trading platform and all the other features that you need for making trading your career. However, the broker you sign up with should be able to offer you something unique. From my experience, I have noticed that Neuer Capital is the most unique broker out there. Why? Let this Neuer Capital review decide that for you.

What Makes Neuer Capital Unique

Lots of Cryptocurrencies Available for Trading

What I have found in my experience of signing up with online cryptocurrency brokers is that they are pretty timid in offering you all the options that you can use. Some brokers claim to be the best in the industry and yet they provide you with very little assets in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, they won’t offer you anything more than Bitcoin trading. However, the asset index from this broker is a good one. You will find Bitcoin and Ethereum along with some other great cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin and Ripple. So, if you want more options of trading cryptocurrencies, I think I can easily recommend Neuer Capital to you.

Easy Deposits and Withdrawals

I have noticed in my experience that many online traders completely ignore this particular feature when signing up with an online broker. With Neuer Capital, I have found this option to be pretty easy, straightforward, and trader friendly. If you are looking to transfer funds to your account, you can do that through a debit card, credit card, or a bank wire transfer. I also liked the fact that the broker required only a small deposit of $250 for you to activate your account. Usually, you don’t have online brokers providing you with the option to transfer your funds through a debit card, but things are quite different with this broker.

Easy and Modern Trading Platform

The trading platform from the broker is also appreciable. However, you can say that the broker could make some progress in this particular area. As of now, you will be accessing the MetaTrader 4 trading platform when you sign up with Neuer Capital. The broker has arranged for this trading platform because it is considered the best in the industry. However, you can say that today’s trading platforms need some modern touch to them. The MetaTrader 4 trading platform is a bit old now and the broker could use something that is more aligned with the requirements of today’s users. But you can’t doubt the intentions of the broker for providing you with the once-industry-leading trading platform.

Strict Verification Process

There is something about this broker that you might not like at first if you are a new trader. The broker is going to ask you for a lot of information. You will be providing the broker with some personal identification and banking information. You can’t really sign up and start a trading account with this broker unless you provide all this information. The broker is going to ask you to provide pictures of the back and front of your debit/credit card. In addition to that, you will also have to send the pictures of your identification card. That’s something you might not like at first, but the broker is actually protecting you through its AML and KYC policies.

Education Center

I have to personally admire the way this broker has arranged all the educational material for its traders. You will realize the seriousness of the broker with its traders’ training when you look at the training material. First of all, the broker has made sure that its material is suitable not only for new traders but experienced ones as well. You have a complete section on the website where you will find all the material only focused on the introduction to trading. You also have an in-depth cryptocurrency trading course that should help you if you have been trading for a long time.

Final Thoughts

Neuer Capital might not be the best cryptocurrency brokers out there, but it is definitely among the great ones on the internet. It has made cryptocurrency trading easy through its modern and user friendly trading platform. The spreads are tight when you trade and you will also receive great leverages while trading. With all these features, the broker is definitely worth a shot if you are starting to trade.

