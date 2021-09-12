Nissan announces its upcoming EV Ariya prices in Norway

Nissan had launched only one EV for almost a decade. Now as the company is pushing its EV goals, has introduced Ariya, its second EV model which is yet to be launched in the market. Nissan currently opened the pre-order option for customers and also provided a price for the vehicle which varies depending on the version.

There are four versions of Nissan Ariya. Entry-level range starts with a 66kW battery with a front-wheel-drive which costs 409,900 NOK (40,018 / $47,280). Nissan’s currently available EV, Nissan Leaf has only a 40kWh battery and is available at 219,900NOK ($25,364). The other price ranges of Ariya are as follows,

Ariya 63 kWh (FWD): 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280)

Ariya 87 kWh (FWD): 499,900 NOK (€48,805 / $57,662)

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD): 529,900 NOK (€51,734 / $61,122)

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD): 575,900 NOK (€56,225 / $66,428)

The above prices are only for Norway and can change depending on which country in which the model is launched. In the US the vehicle is predicted to be priced at $40,000 (before incentives) which gives it a competitive edge over its competitors like Volkswagen ID.4 (pricing $39,995).

Furthermore, the website shows that the deliveries in Norway are to start by Summer 2022. And the US may get Nissan Ariya on much later than the deliveries in Europe.

Among the four versions, there are two battery options available and two powertrain versions (front-wheel and all-wheel-drive). The smaller battery system comes only with the front-wheel system.

Furthermore, the specifications for each model are stated as below,

Ariya 87 kWh (FWD) estimated WLTP range: up to 500 km (311 miles) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) front-wheel drive peak system output of 178 kW and 300 Nm of torque towing capacity – 750 kg

Ariya 63 kWh (FWD) estimated WLTP range: up to 360 km (224 miles)

66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) front-wheel-drive peak system output of 160 kW and 300 Nm of torque towing capacity – 750 kg

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh (AWD)

estimated WLTP range: up to 460 km (286 miles)

91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) dual motor all-wheel drive peak system output of 225 kW and 600 Nm of torque towing capacity – 1,500 kg

Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance (AWD)

estimated WLTP range: up to 400 km (249 miles) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) dual motor all-wheel drive peak system output of 290 kW and 600 Nm of torque towing capacity – 1,500 kg



(Specifications credits- Electrek)