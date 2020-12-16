Nokia PureBook X14 launched in India through Flipkart

Almost every mobile brand nowadays has been launching laptops in India. This is because of the huge growth potential that the market possesses. Additionally, the pandemic has pumped the demand for laptops even more. So now, even the new Nokia PureBook X14 has been launched in the country through Flipkart. The device comes with some interesting specs and a hefty price tag.

Nokia PureBook X14 specifications and price

The PureBook X14 is a portable laptop by the company weighing in at just 1.1 Kgs. It has a 14-inch ultra-crisp FHD panel for a great visual experience and even has support for Dolby-vision. The device runs on an i5 10th generation and has a 512 Gb NVMe SSD for fast read and write speeds on the specs front.

The device is great for enjoying the content and also for productivity purposes. It also comes with a quality HD cam with IR support for Windows Hello authentication using face unlock. The keyboard of the laptop also has a backlight making it usable in the dark too. All in all, the laptop is great for almost any type of customer. The device will cost Rs 59,990 and will be available for pre-ordering from December 18, 2020.

Nokia and Flipkart’s view regarding the new product launch

Having a laptop has become more of a necessity nowadays, and this is why Nokia has also entered the segment. The company’s vice president said that they are looking forward to giving consumers a choice to get Nokia’s laptop that delivers on all the aspects. This includes performance, reliability, and style.

Sharing their views on the new launch, Flipkart’s vice president said that they aim to fulfill customer needs. Talking about the PureBook X14, the company aims to fulfill every user’s need, from best performance to quality visual and audio experience. They also said that at Flipkart, the primary focus is on the high-end value electronics market.

With all the essentials ticked, the laptop offers all the basic things that a consumer might want. And at the same time, it also brings features like Dolby Vision for audio and video, a sleek design, and a very portable form factor.

