Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 powered with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Performance details leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the South Korean tech giant’s most powerful and competent smartphone right now. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be dethroned shortly by the in-house Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is set to come in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is set to be introduced in August of this year. We’ve previously seen many renderings and rumors linked to the features of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold series device before its debut.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. According to Geekbench 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 beats the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in both single-core and multi-core CUP tests.

Processor Performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to the source, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would include an internal 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will sport a smaller 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display with the same 120Hz screen refresh rate on the exterior. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year had the same screen sizes, but with a few variations. The smartphone will run Android 12 out of the box, with the OneUI on top.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 achieved 1351 points in the single-core Geekbench 5 test, according to the Geekbench listing. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 scored 3808 points on the multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU test, making it a far more capable smartphone than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra. The test reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 would have a max CPU clock speed of 3.19GHz.

Surprisingly, the smartphone boasts 10GB of RAM, which is unusual given that most smartphones have 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s basic model is rumored to include 256 or 512GB of internal storage.

Not only will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 function well, but it will also include a cutting-edge folding display design with high-resolution and high-refresh-rate technology. As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be far superior to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Has a Competitive Advantage

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may exceed the Galaxy S22 Ultra in most areas, the next folding smartphone is unlikely to equal the Galaxy S 22 Ultra’s photography capabilities. According to sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a triple camera configuration but will lack the periscope zoom lens.

Even in terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be slightly more costly than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the smartphone expected to cost roughly Rs. 1,50,000 in India, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Also Read: