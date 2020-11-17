Music is essential to everyone’s lives. When we are happy, we listen to some form of music and when we are emotional to listen to something else. It is so important that most of us enjoy listening to our favourite tracks while exercising or while travelling. But to listen to music in private we needed to use earphones or headphones till now, but no more. Now you don’t need headphones to listen to music in private as this new device is going to put music into your head. “Sounds” amazing? Let’s see how it works.

What is this new device, and how does it work?

The new device technology has been introduced by an Israeli company called “Noveto Systems”. This new device uses “Sound beaming” technology to directly transmit audio waves to the users without them needing to use any headphones. According to “The Associated Press” who were given a demo of the new technology said that the sound was rich, and the experience was like a sci-fi movie. It also felt as if the sound is coming from all directions, making it even more real.

The device uses a 3d-sensing module that can be used to track the user’s ear and create sound pockets by the user’s ears. Since it is a 3d-stereo sound so it will be a 360 experience for the user.

The experience of listening to it

In the demonstration, many tried the new device, and all were impressed. The best part is that the device sounds like a speaker, but only a selected person can hear it. It’s like you are sitting beside someone playing something on a speaker and only you could hear it. Its “sounds” amazing, I know. There are also settings that can allow the device to follow the user as they move around or allow the user to move out of the way completely and cut off the sound.

The device is smart enough to understand whether you are sitting or moving. And also make sure that only you hear the sound, making the experience very private. An individual who tried out the device also compared it to the first iPod. And also “the freedom to listen to anything privately” that it brought back in the day.

I am really excited to see how this device gets used in real life and how practical it is. As of now, the company says a consumer version will be out by Christmas 2021. Are you impressed by the new device and the fact that now you don’t need headphones to listen to music in private? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

