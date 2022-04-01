OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched officially by OnePlus, here are specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China in early 2022, and it is now, over three months later, making its worldwide premiere. The new smartphone is basically equivalent to its Chinese counterpart, with one noteworthy variation for the North American market: the international 80W charger is incompatible with 110V networks.

What does the OnePlus 10 Pro feature?

The screen is a 6.7″ AMOLED with 1440p resolution, the same to the OnePlus 9 Pro, however, it has been improved to LTPO2. It has a true adjustable refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz. OnePlus has calibrated the display at 500 and 1000 nits for more realistic color across a range of brightness settings.

The main camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro is a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, which is the same as on its predecessor. The 8MP telephoto camera remains, while the 50MP ultrawide shooter with a Samsung JN1 sensor is a significant boost.

To assist with camera optimization, OnePlus collaborated with the Swedish camera firm Hasselblad. The selfie camera is also new, with a 32MP sensor, a large for the class 1/2.74″ size, and an f/2.2 lens in front.

The overall OnePlus 10 Pro runs OxygenOS 12.1, which depends on Android 12. The battery has a limit of 5,000 mAh. The 65W charger will be remembered for the crate for Americans, while the 80W power block will be incorporated for those in Europe and India.

There is likewise support for 50W AirVOOC remote charging, and the telephone can charge from 0% to 100 percent quickly, as per the firm.

What’s the pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro?

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be estimated at $899 in the United States and €899 in Europe for the fundamental 8/128GB model. In India, the cost begins at INR 69,999.

Pre-orders are as of now accessible, with real deals starting on April 5 in India, April 8 in Europe, and April 14 in the United States.

Conclusion:

All-new flagship by OnePlus is definitely a great all-rounder launched by the brand! But, with the pricing, we all can clearly see that again OnePlus has been raising its pricing and now reaching till 70K mark. Although, now with Apple and Samsung standing strong as competitors, we will have to see how users are going to choose.

Looking at the specification part, the OnePlus has definitely not compromised with it. However, the concerns about Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are still high, as the chipset has been reportedly facing heating issues affecting all the flagships for this year.

Also Read: