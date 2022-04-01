Samsung and iFixit collaboration announces Galaxy self-repair program

Samsung US will launch a new self-service repair program for its Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the near future. The Galaxy self-repair service, developed in conjunction with iFixit, will provide Samsung device users with access to replacement parts, repair equipment, and how-to manuals for restoring their devices.

The initiative will debut this summer, first encompassing the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, with plans to expand to include other devices later on. It remains to be seen if the initiative will be expanded to other markets.

Galaxy smartphone owners may extend the life of their smartphones by taking advantage of Samsung’s extensive maintenance services, which include:

In-person, Same-Day Service: Available through our Authorized Service Centers and Samsung service sites, consumers have the assurance that any repair is supported by Samsung – with Samsung-certified technicians, genuine parts, and all in-warranty and out-of-warranty services.

Samsung will come to your Service: Samsung will come directly to clients for repairs, saving them time and simplifying the process of both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services.

Independent Service Providers (ISP): Samsung’s ISP network offers extra options to Samsung customers, such as same-day service, Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) accredited sites and trained technicians, Samsung original components, and extended out-of-warranty services.

What will be accessible to the users?

Display, back glass, and charging port components will be available to the devices verified at launch. Although battery replacements are not addressed in the press release, Samsung’s US CEO confirmed to The Verge that display assembly arrives with batteries, which should make the repair procedure easier.

Users may mail in their old components to Samsung, and they will also accept damaged parts for recycling. More information will be released when the new program is ready to begin.

From our products to our practices and operations, sustainability is at the heart of Samsung’s goal. In addition to Care services, Samsung makes it simple to discard obsolete technology at over 1,700 drop-off locations around the country.

Every gadget contributes to the company’s 1.2 billion pounds of e-waste reused or recycled in the United States since 2009. Samsung urges individuals to join us in making little but significant improvements in their daily lives.

Conclusion:

Many famous smartphone makers are now aiming to deliver repair-friendly smartphones to customers, as well as a more eco-friendly strategy since replacement parts will be more available to all of us.

Similarly, following Apple, Samsung took an eco-friendly strategy that many people did not enjoy, which was to remove the charging brick from its package.

