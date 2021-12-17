OnePlus 10 Pro to feature faster 80w charging onboard

OnePlus is getting set to release the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, which will include cutting-edge technologies. We’ve already been given a solid idea of what the final product should look like, and now we’ve been given a few hints at the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will, according to leaker Digital Chat Station, be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which comes as no surprise (device on-chip). But it’s the purported 80W charging that generally piques our interest.

OnePlus 10 Pro with 80W fast charging?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is bruited to bop from 65W to 80W, at the same time as far off charging will reputedly cross from 50W to 60W. Given the OnePlus nine Pro is the fastest charging phone we`ve visible this time, successful in virtually filling a battery from the void in 30 minutes, this overhaul could critical. Particularly whilst a preceding hollow proposed that the battery will collect a repetitive 5000mAh, including it to mAh.

The current configuration of OnePlus 10 Pro engineering machine is as follows: 6.7" 2K+120Hz LTPO AMOLED, single hole curved screen in the upper left corner, 32mp front, 48mp outsole main camera +50mp outsole super wide-angle +8mp 3x… — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) December 16, 2021

OnePlus 10 Pro – Leaked specifications

Digital Chat Station has a strong track record in general, but the leaker has a particularly good track record with OnePlus. The leaker was two months ahead of the Chinese business in forecasting the major specifications of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro back in January.

The hinder camera specs also sound the same, with a 48MP main camera supported by a 50MP super wide-angle lens and an 8MP 3x blowup lens. In fact, that’s a minor downgrade, as there’s no citation of the fourth lens that adorned the OnePlus 9 Pro — a 2MP snap lens for arty black and white shots. There is, still, a substantial boost to the front-facing camera, which is allegedly doubled from 16MP to 32MP.

Still, also it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro will indeed be a polished interpretation of its precursor, just as the leaker Yogesh Brar prognosticated back in September If this set of leaks is to be believed.

We should not have to stay too long to find out if these rumors are indeed correct. According to the journalist Max Jambor of the German website All about Samsung, the OnePlus 10 Pro is listed to crop in January or February of 2022.

And while that may be just for China to begin with, we’ll still be suitable to confirm the veracity of these specs, and whether we’ve got an early contender for our list of the stylish phones of 2022.

