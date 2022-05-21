Bill Gates was spotted using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has stated that he uses the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as his everyday smartphone rather than a Microsoft Surface Duo. Gates officially revealed which smartphone he uses at a Reddit AMA this week, according to 9To5Google.

Bill Gates was spotted using Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

According to the story, Gates uses an Android device, something he has said several times in the past, even as recently as 2017. Also Check out these Microsoft Teams tips and tricks: The best features for making hybrid work easier

Gates noted that because the Fold’s display is so small, he can use it just as a “portable PC.” According to the story, he also uses a Samsung phone since Samsung’s close collaboration with Microsoft allows the company’s numerous gadgets to interface incredibly effectively with Windows.

Gates has previously expressed his preference for Android phones over Apple’s iPhone, but this is the first time he has been explicit about which model he favors.

Throughout an interview on Clubhouse in 2021, he also mentioned that some Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software, that Android is more customizable than iOS, and that he wants to “keep track of everything.”

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuted recently, with the same design as the Z Fold 3. However, the back is a little different. Instead of a protruding camera island like the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 has no protrusion at all. This is comparable to the current Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previous speculations disclosed some of the foldable phone’s specifications. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a better camera. The gadget will reportedly include a 108MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This zooming capacity will be an improvement above the 2x optical zoom found in the Z Fold 3.

The foldable phone will most likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and have a battery capacity of 4,440mAh. It will support 25W rapid charging.

What else do we know?

The slightly amusing aspect of this is that Gates does not use Microsoft’s own smartphone, the Surface Duo. That gadget shares many of the same ambitions as Samsung’s foldable, with two internal displays on a hinge meant to give you more area for apps and products. Perhaps Gates simply wants clean software, a nice camera, and updates that arrive on schedule.

