NVIDIA’s upcoming Desktop GPU leaked online prior to launch

Nvidia’s reported inexpensive GeForce GTX 1630 desktop GPU is expected to come within the next week or two, and when it does, it will most certainly be one of the most affordable new cards on the market. According to VideoCardz, the GTX 1630 will be a scaled-down version of the GTX 1650, an entry-level graphics card introduced in 2019.

The GTX 1630 will reportedly feature fewer cores and smaller memory bandwidth than the GTX 1650 since it is based on the last-generation TU117-150 GPU (Turing architecture). In reality, both appear to be cut in half, with the GTX 1630 featuring 512 CUDA cores and a 64-bit memory bus driving 4GB of GDDR6 vRAM at 12Gbps.

The GTX 1630 makes up ground with greater GPU boost clock rates, according to the leak, reaching up to 1800 MHz compared to the GTX 1650’s 1665 MHz. Despite requiring the same 75W of electricity, this is a low-power choice.

If the prospect of an entry-level “GTX” card makes your brow wrinkle, you’re not alone. We expected Nvidia to phase out its last-gen nomenclature in favor of its newest RTX moniker. This would also be the first time a xx30-series GPU was preceded by “GTX.” Previously, Nvidia’s xx50-series CPUs utilized GTX branding, whereas the others (10, 20, 30, and 40) solely used “GT” branding.

Nvidia will allegedly unveil the GTX 1630 on May 31, implying that it will be mentioned during the company’s Computex keynote on May 23. The GTX 1630 will compete directly against AMD’s Radeon RX 6400 when it launches, thus we expect it to be priced around $150.

Even at that cheap price, the GTX 1630 is unlikely to find a large following. Launching a low-cost GPU made sense during periods of severe supply shortages and price inflation, but GPU prices are now progressively decreasing, and cutting-edge choices are becoming more affordable. Not only would Nvidia need to be aggressive with price, but the GTX 1630 will also need to dramatically surpass integrated graphics to be commercially successful.

Raise a glass to your fellow gamer: the GPU stock shortage is ending. If you’re a PC gamer or content producer, you’re well aware that buying a graphics card or gaming console without paying a markup has been practically difficult for the past few years owing to supply constraints caused mostly by the ongoing epidemic.

You’ve heard these stories a thousand times before, but this time it ends happily. GPU stock is finally stabilising, and the prices of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards are approaching MSRP. To mark the beginning of this new age, Nvidia has created a “Restocked and Reloaded” campaign in the United Kingdom, featuring in-stock goods that you couldn’t have imagined buying only a few months ago.

