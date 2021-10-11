OnePlus 9RT specifications leak: will have a powerful cooling system

Following the cancellation of the OnePlus 9T series launch this year, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT has sparked a lot of excitement. OnePlus revealed the smartphone’s official launch date in China last week, after legendary tipster Evan Blass shared official renders of the handset. Pretty much the entire OnePlus 9RT specifications sheet has already leaked online, ahead of its October 13 launch.

According to recent reports and speculations, the OnePlus 9RT will sport a number of advanced features and will be considerably better than its predecessor. To begin, the smartphone will feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak brightness alongside a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. As one may expect, the OnePlus 9RT will have low touch latency during gaming, allowing for lag-free gameplay.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, which houses a 6th-Gen Qualcomm AI Engine and a Hexagon 780 DSP. The processor will be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, as well as 7GB of virtual memory.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9RT will include a triple-camera system, with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This is the same lens that OnePlus used in the latest OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, and it is a noticeable improvement over the 48MP primary lens found on the OnePlus 9R.

Coming to the battery capacity, the handset will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. A 19067.44 sq. mm thermal system is also used to keep the device’s temperature under control during high-performance workloads. The OnePlus 9RT will be available in two colors: black and silver, with the black model offering a matte back panel.

The device is likely to run Oxygen OS 12 out of the box, which is based on Android-12. According to reports, the new UI will be heavily influenced by Oppo’s Color OS but will contain some OnePlus-exclusive features, such as Shelf. New features include floating windows, privacy improvements, as well as a new theme store. Other features expected to be added are Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, dual speakers with Dolby support, and NFC.

These are some of the OnePlus 9RT specifications that have just surfaced on the internet. Following the rumors, OnePlus acknowledged some of the features and posted an official picture of the OnePlus 9RT (shown above) on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

The OnePlus 9RT will be unveiled in China on October 13 at 7:30 p.m. (5 p.m. IST). OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds will also be introduced alongside the OnePlus 9RT. Stay tuned in the days ahead for further details on the smartphone’s price and availability.