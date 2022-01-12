OnePlus 9RT spotted on Geekbench prior to official launch on 14th January

OnePlus is on a roll with new products. The new OnePlus 10 Pro flagship device was recently announced by the business. The OnePlus 9RT will now be released in India on January 14th.

The smartphone debuted on Geekbench before of its release, exposing its specifications and benchmark scores. In the premium mid-range market, the incoming OnePlus 9RT is rumored to include several impressive features.

Geekbench leak for OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT was first discovered on Geekbench and published by MySmartPrice. The processor and RAM of the forthcoming OnePlus smartphone are revealed in the listing. The new OnePlus 9RT has been discovered featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM.

The CPU had a 1.8GHz clock speed. Only a 12GB RAM model is mentioned in the Geekbench listing. In India, however, an 8GB RAM variant may be available.

More notably, the OnePlus 9RT scored 888 points in the single-core test and 3319 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The scoring is rather good, indicating that the future product will have a strong performance.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT has already made its debut in China and is now making its way to India. The OnePlus 9RT is a premium smartphone featuring a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch responsiveness, and HDR10+ compatibility. We know that the phone is powered by Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-camera configuration on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a supporting macro camera. The gadget also has a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65T rapid charging capabilities. We’ll get more information on the official pricing and availability of the new OnePlus 9RT in the coming days, as the launch is only a few days away.

Launch for OnePlus 9RT

For quite some time, OnePlus has been teasing the debut of the OnePlus 9RT in India. The OnePlus 9RT is slated to be released on January 14, and the launch event will likely feature a few extra accessories. For starters, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are scheduled to be released at the same time. More information will be available in the following days.

