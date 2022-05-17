OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Listing spotted on India’s official website

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in China on May 17 (today). The India debut appears to be just around the corner. The smartphone is now available on the brand’s official website in India.

Furthermore, we previously revealed that the OnePlus Ace Race Edition would most likely be released in India as the OnePlus Nord 3. However, no formal word has been issued. In addition, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition’s India debut date has yet to be announced.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in India soon

Mukul Sharma, a tipster, discovered the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition on the official website. He further adds that the phone may be given a new name in India. As a result, there is a good probability it will be known as the Nord 3 in the nation, which is expected to go official in July in India. We recommend that our readers wait for official confirmation on the matter.

Other details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in grey and blue color variants, according to the official teaser. The camera module of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be distinct from that of the standard OnePlus Ace, but it will be quite comparable to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The front of the phone will sport a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor on the left side.

It will also include a 3.5mm headphone connector, but without the alert slider. The gadget will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, which will be combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will include a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W charging.

It will most likely sport a 6.59-inch 120Hz LCD display on the front. The gadget will include 64MP triple cameras and a 16MP selfie camera sensor for imaging. It is also expected to use the Android 12 operating system. The phone’s price has yet to be confirmed. The launch event for today will be announced at 7 p.m. local time.

