OnePlus may launch a new bullet wireless earphones soon

In China, OnePlus just debuted the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds. The brand is now slated to launch new neckband-style wireless headphones in India soon. The specific name of the future earbuds remains unknown. The earbuds, on the other hand, are expected to be part of the Bullets Wireless collection. There is also no official statement on this as of yet.

A new bullet wireless earbuds revealed by OnePlus?

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus will soon sell new wireless Bluetooth headphones in the nation with a neckband type design. He made no indication of the impending headphones’ name. Furthermore, no information about the debut date or timeframe has been released.

According to my source OnePlus will soon launch wireless bluetooth neckband earphone in India. 🇮🇳#OnePlus — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 22, 2021

At the present, the features of the future earphones are likewise unclear. It is believed to be an improved version of last year’s OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition earbuds. We can fairly expect that the forthcoming earbuds will likewise include huge speakers, low-latency mode, IP rating, long battery life, music control buttons, touch control, and so on. If the company is actually introducing new earbuds, we should get more information shortly.

To remember, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition was initially priced at Rs. 1,999; however, it is currently available in India for Rs. 1,799 only. The earphones have 9.2mm drivers, a 100ms low-latency mode, and Quick Pair technology. The battery life of the earphones is stated to be up to 17 hours. It has a neckband with a power button and in-line volume and audio controls.

The source also did not give the actual launch date or schedule. We anticipate that the new earbuds will be released alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, which is expected to be released in November. We will, however, have to wait for formal confirmation on the matter.

The OnePlus 9RT has a Snapdragon 888 CPU, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and many more features. In China, the OnePlus 9RT begins at RMB 3,299 (about Rs. 38,500) $512. This implies that the phone will be less expensive than the OnePlus 9R.

