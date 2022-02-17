OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launches with headphone jack & MicroSD support

OnePlus has officially unveiled a new Nord smartphone, this time the Nord CE 2 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, as the name implies, is an entry-level 5G smartphone from OnePlus, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion as well as two nano-SIM card slots, which are both intriguing features. Similarly, the smartphone, like the original Nord CE 2 5G, includes a 3.5mm headphone socket.

What is OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G all about?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display features a punch hole on the left side, and the device also has an optical fingerprint sensor built into the display.

As previously stated, the phone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with an Android 11 operating system with a unique OxygenOS 11 overlay on top.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will receive an Android 12 upgrade with OxygenOS 12 skin in the second half of 2022, according to the manufacturer.

The manufacturer has also stated that the gadget would receive two years of Android upgrades, making the Nord CE 2 5G OS upgradeable to Android 13.

The triple camera setup on the back has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is also a 16MP selfie camera. The primary camera, according to OnePlus, features a huge f/1.7 aperture, which should boost low-light and portrait photography.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and equipped with such a 65W SUPERVOOC fast charger that can charge the device entirely in 32 minutes. There really is no IP certification or wireless charging, which are most likely reserved for OnePlus’ high-end products.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Pricing

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available with two color options: Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G basic model costs Rs. 23,999 and features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The top-tier variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs Rs. 24,999. These variants will indeed be available to buy on February 22nd through Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus shops.

Customers of ICICI Bank may well be entitled to just an Rs. 1,500 discount, reducing the device’s cost lower to Rs. 22,499 again for base model & Rs. 23,499 again for the high-end version.

That discount is only available for one week (22nd to 28th Feb). Consumers who buy the Nord CE 2 5G would also receive a free OnePlus Band or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition for Rs. 699.

