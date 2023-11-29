Is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G worth buying in 2023? If you want the taste of that smooth software experience over and above the premium features, OnePlus is always the right choice.

Thankfully, with the new Nord series, OnePlus phones with unique features can now be bought by buyers for a budget-friendly price.

Not only for a budget-friendly price, but the OnePlus Nord C E3 5G smartphone is among the best-selling phones in today’s Indian markets under the 30K price margin.

Although, right now, this 5G phone is a huge price slash, making it a steal deals for buyers. Let’s look into the steal deal on this premium budget-friendly smartphone without any further ado.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receives Huge Price Slash in India

Right now, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone is receiving a huge discount, where you can get a direct instant price cut of Rs. 2000.

Now, talking about the final price, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is selling in two different variants where you get an 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant for Rs. 24,999, originally sold for Rs. 26,999.

However, if you want the top-end variant, you get 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of Storage, which was sold for Rs. 28,999. Now, you can get the same for just Rs. 27,999 with the sale.

To avail yourself of additional discounts, you can use bank offers. Using an ICICI Bank Card and One Card will help you avail of an extra discount worth Rs. 2000, which makes the total discount Rs. 4,000.

Over and above this discounted price, you also get additional benefits, including access to OnePlus Exclusive Membership Benefits, where you can get benefits worth Rs. 4500 with JioPlus and Free Spotify Premium for six months.

That was all about the pricing and discount side. Let’s look at the specifications to decide whether to buy this 5G power-packed phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification side, the smartphone has a bigger 6.7-inch, Fluid AMOLED display with support for a faster refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moving under the hood, you get the power of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, a new 5G processor that offers power efficiency and the best 5G connectivity to the smartphone.

Combined with a faster processor, you also get faster RAM in two variants, which include an 8GB and 12GB RAM variant, and on the storage side, you get 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Over and above, you also get a bigger 5000 mAh battery, which can be charged with a faster 80W of Super VOOC charging, which helps the phone to charge and last longer.

The smartphone sports a decent camera with a bigger 50MP shooter on the rear side, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor, and a 2MP Macro sensor. On the front side, you get a 16MP Selfie Shooter too.

You will get the latest Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC Support on the connectivity side. On the software side, you get the latest Oxygen OS, combined with Android 13, out of the box.

Is OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Worth Buying in 2023?

Now, is buying OnePlus Nord CE 3 real worth buying in 2023? Considering the specification and the competition, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers a better specification, and the phone shines with its best software experience.

You have other smartphones like Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and Poco X5 Pro 5G, which is competing against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

The Realme phone shines over the OnePlus with its bigger 108MP sensor, but if you want a Qualcomm chipset, then Realme is not the choice, as you get the Dimensity 7050 SoC here.

The same applies to the Redmi phone, where you get a Dimensity 1080. Although the Poco X5 Pro 5G has an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, you get 6GB RAM over 8GB in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone.