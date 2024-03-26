As April 1st approaches, the tech industry is buzzing with excitement about OnePlus’ next venture—the Nord CE 4. Breaking precedent, OnePlus reveals the much-anticipated features on Amazon India, laying the groundwork for what promises to be a game changer in the inexpensive smartphone category.

Glimpse into the specs and other confirmed details for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Smartphone

At first sight, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 exemplifies OnePlus’ dedication to innovation, combining beauty and functionality. It’s more than just a phone; it’s a fashion statement. It comes in two eye-catching colors: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The Nord CE 4 is crafted with precision and attention to detail, exuding elegance from all angles.

Internal Storage

The Nord CE 4 is all about flawless performance, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and featuring 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whether you’re switching between apps or engaging in intense gaming sessions, the Nord CE 4 provides a seamless and responsive experience.

The presence of a microSD card slot, which allows for up to 1TB of additional storage, is a compliment to power users that want more space for their digital life.

Display details

The Nord CE 4’s standout feature is clearly its gorgeous display. Every contact with the smartphone is a visual joy, thanks to its AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re browsing through social media feeds, binge-watching your favorite shows, or immersing yourself in the newest gaming titles, the Nord CE 4’s display renders each frame with breathtaking clarity and fluidity.

Charging Speed

With 100W SuperVOOC charging, OnePlus is not only setting a new benchmark, but also redefining how we interact with our smartphones. A simple 15 minutes of charging provides a day’s worth of power, so you’re always prepared to face whatever the day throws at you.

Say goodbye to the worry of running out of battery, and welcome to uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

Camera details

Photography buffs should rejoice! The Nord CE 4’s dual-camera configuration, which includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, is designed to capture life’s moments with remarkable clarity and detail. Whether it’s a stunning panorama, a candid portrait, or a vivid cityscape, the Nord CE 4 makes every photo a masterpiece. Selfie enthusiasts are not left out, with a 16MP front camera that catches your best side in every lighting situation.

Under the Hood Specs for the OnePlus Nord CE 4

Going further, the Nord CE 4 has a 6.78-inch OLED FHD+ display, which ensures that every detail is sharp and clear. Multitasking is made easy with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an extra 8GB of virtual RAM.

The 256GB UFS 3.1 storage guarantees that you have enough room for your programs, games, images, and movies.

The enormous 5,500mAh battery keeps you going all day, and the 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology recharges your battery in quick time. The Nord CE 4 runs OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14, and provides a fluid and easy user experience.

Caution: Risk of staring at it for too long and losing track of time.#OnePlusNordCE4, launching April 1. Head over to https://t.co/Makhi9pIUY and hit "Notify Me" to stand a chance to win one and stay updated. pic.twitter.com/PvjdVes4Ud — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 16, 2024

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is more than simply a smartphone; it’s a look into the future. With its gorgeous appearance, strong specifications, and novel features, it raises the bar for what inexpensive smartphones can do.

As we await its release, one thing is certain: OnePlus is once again prepared to challenge expectations by making luxury experiences available to everybody.

The Nord CE 4 is more than simply a gadget; it’s a friend for people who dare to dream big and live larger. With its great performance, gorgeous display, and adaptable camera system, the Nord CE 4 allows users to express their creativity, remain connected, and discover new vistas.

As OnePlus continues to push the frontiers of innovation, the Nord CE 4 demonstrates the company’s unrelenting dedication to perfection. Prepare to experience the future of smartphones with the OnePlus Nord CE 4.