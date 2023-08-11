OnePlus Surpasses Apple and Samsung with Rainwater Touch Control Tech

OnePlus has done something which tech giants like Samsung and Apple have also not managed, it looks like OnePlus has managed to take an edge over other tech giants. However, it was not in terms of the new smartphone but infact it was in terms of solving problems, especially display problems for their customers.

It’s been a long time since we are getting to see the Chinese-based giant, OnePlus making its way to the top headlines, not only with OnePlus phones but infact for the problems caused by the previously released flagships by the Chinese giant.

OnePlus Achieves Milestone: Surpasses Apple and Samsung with Innovative Rainwater Touch Control Technology

To give you a glimpse of the issue! Well, it’s quite evident that we do get to see flagships coming with “Water Resistant” coating and also certified with an official IP rating.

Every year, we see new flagships with upgrades specifications as well as even sturdier seals to block water to reach the internal hardware. Besides of having water resistant coating, there is something where Apple and Samsung has never managed to succeed especially the having a feature on using your phone’s display when it’s raining.

For years, tech giants like Samsung and Apple have been trying to develop a solution for this problem, and still, their research and development teams have been working on it.

However, before the duo tech giants were able to figure out a solution, OnePlus brought a solution to this issue with the latest new Rainwater Touch Control Technology which is expected to make its way to the upcoming new smartphone, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

What is Rainwater Touch Control Technology? – Comparison of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro with Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Recently, OnePlus took off the attention of many fans after the Chinese-based tech giant finally unveiled a new video showcasing its new technology, the Rainwater Touch Control Technology which by the name also makes it clear what the technology is all about.

This technology has been developed to bring a solution to all of these issues where now you will be able to use your phone without any hassle even in between rain.

In a new recent video by OnePlus, it is shown how OnePlus has been comparing its new technology with the existing Apple flagship, iPhone 14 Pro models where in both phones a user tries to unlock the phone where OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which features Rainwater Touch Control Technology.

To showcase the tech clearly, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has managed to work smoothly even with water droplets on the screen. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models weren’t able to perform well though.

This can be greatly advantageous for the users especially who stay in places where it’s extremely cold and rainy in weather.

OnePlus claims that they made it possible by developing and adding a new customized chipset that works on a new set of touch algorithms developed specifically for this technology. These algorithms embedded in the chipset help in overcoming the challenge of taking touch input with wet fingers.

To make it a bit more clearer for the readers, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which is among the upcoming flagship in the OnePlus launch timeline is going to be the first phone which will be coming with this new Rainwater Touch Control Technology.

Oneplus Ace 2 Pro with Rainwater Touch Control Technology – When It’s Going to Launch?

Talking about the launch, right now the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro phone has already made its launch within the Chinese markets back on 16th of August itself. However, as of now, it looks like OnePlus has not shown any interest to launch their new Ace 2 Pro in global markets. However, if OnePlus changes its decision, we will be making sure to update you first.

Source: TechRadar

