OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip to make its way to release soon

Chinese giant, OnePlus has been thinking to bring a new smartphone this year, it will be none other than the new foldable as well as the new flippable smartphone. Talking more about this smartphone, here it’s been said that OnePlus foldable and flippable smartphone will be named V Fold and V Flip.

So, what will this new foldable and flippable smartphone be? Will it be bringing more heat within the newly emerging folding as well-flipping screen industry? Well, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know about this new foldable as well as flippable smartphone.

OnePlus V Fold – What will it be featuring?

Regarding the latest foldable smartphone, the OnePlus V Fold will be one of the new models being released by OnePlus. If we examine the design and leaks, it appears that the Oppo Find N2 Fold, an earlier introduced Oppo folding, would serve as a major design reference for the forthcoming OnePlus V Fold smartphone.

It can’t be a brand-new experience for us! As before, a lot of Oppo flagships have been rebranded as OnePlus smartphones. Rebranding the OnePlus 9 series flagship is only one example.

Getting back to the OnePlus V Fold, where the smartphone is said to feature all the premium features starting from the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset to including the premium trio housed cameras on the rear and a bigger battery too.

OnePlus V Flip – What will it be featuring?

Talking more about this flippable phone, it will be named as OnePlus V Flip where again this smartphone will be launched as the new flippable phone. Again, this new OnePlus V Flip will be the newly rebranded version of the Oppo N2 Flip smartphone. Also, we will get to see this smartphone feature premium features ranging from Qualcomm chipset to rear tri-housed cameras and more.

OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip – How will it be different from Oppo Find N2 Fold and Oppo Find N2 Flip?

If you have been thinking what will be the main difference between the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip with the Oppo Find N2 Fold and Oppo Find N2 Flip, then it’s been said that these new smartphones will be coming with a new software upgrade where it’s been said that it will be coming with a newly developed OxygenOS software.

When will the new OnePlus Fold and Flip phone be released?

According to current reports, the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip, which will bear the names OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip, will be introduced during the Cloud 11 event, which is officially slated for February 7th of this year.