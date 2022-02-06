Oppo Find X5 Pro pricing and specifications leaked online with new renders

The Oppo Find X5 Pro pricing and specs have leaked online. There have also been some clear renderings of the Find X5 Pro that look to be for marketing purposes. The next Oppo flagship is believed to boast a high-quality camera system created in partnership with the Swedish company Hasselblad. Oppo appears to be working on the ordinary Find X5 in addition to the Find X5 Pro. Some renderings of the Find X5’s design have also surfaced online ahead of any official announcement.

WinFuture.de, a German site, has revealed extensive details on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The insider also supplied some alleged Find X5 Pro renderings, which show the phone’s design in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. The Oppo Find X5 Pro model is expected to make its debut later this month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona.

Leaked specifications for Oppo Find X5 Pro

As per the source, the Oppo Find X5 Pro would run Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is also stated to be supported by LTPO technology and covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is believed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

According to reports, the Oppo Find X5 Pro would include a triple rear camera arrangement with two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors. One of these sensors is supposed to have an f/2.2 wide-angle lens on top, while the other is said to have an f/1.7 lens. As per the source, the camera arrangement would also include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Find X5 Pro is said to contain a specialized MariSilicon X AI processor for improved camera performance. In addition, the phone would include an “All Pixel PDAF” for focus-locking. Oppo’s Find X5 Pro is believed to include a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Find X5 Pro will include 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are rumored to be among the connectivity choices. Furthermore, the phone is believed to feature dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM).

According to reports, sensors onboard will include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone can also include an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo claims that now the Find X5 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports both 80W rapid wired charging and wireless charging.

The smartphone is also said to be dust and water-resistant (IP68). It might include stereo speakers as well as Dolby Atmos capabilities.

Furthermore, the phone is believed to be 163.7×73.9×8.5mm in size and weighs 218 kilos. WinFuture.de’s renderings indicate a design that is consistent with previous leaks. The phone appears to feature a protruding camera module at the rear, similar to the Find X3 Pro.

According to Find X5 renderings, the ordinary model may have a separate triple back camera arrangement, which differs from the Find X5 Pro. In addition, the phone looks to feature curved edges on both sides as well as a hole-punch display design.

