Pentagon combines technologies to create predictive AI

The United States government is the most powerful government, controlling the world’s most powerful military force. The US Department of Defense a.k.a. the Pentagon is working with cutting-edge technology and is particularly growing its ambitions to have the most technologically advanced defense facility in the entire world.

Having said that, the United States military is conducting experiments on Artificial Intelligence technology and has recently finished a series of tests for Global Information Dominance Experiments (GIDE) which is a combination of bleeding-edge technological advancements of today including sensors, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. This new GIDE is a system that will give Pentagon the power to predict events days in advance, says Glen VanHerck- Command Leader, according to a report by Engadget.

The Pentagon’s GIDE system is a big leap into the future but at this stage, it isn’t as magical as it sounds. No one can see the future; we can only assume it to take necessary precautions. GIDE works similar to that concept and its Machine Learning capabilities detect changes in raw data and real-time data to hint at a possible event, days in advance. For instance, if a rival nation’s cargo ship is preparing to leave the port, the Pentagon’s AI will alert them about the movement days in advance. What if there was a rocket with missiles ready to be launched at a fellow nation, the US Pentagon’s AI could detect the event days before happening, giving the military time to prepare for combat and ensure public safety.

It would take days for analysts to read and interpret this data but GIDE does the same within seconds, giving the US Department of Defense, sufficient time to take the right action before the event takes place. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, General Commander VanHerck says that the technology that they are using is not fairly new but the Pentagon has stitched bleeding edge technologies together to create GIDE that can predict an event, days in advance.

When a technology like this is involved, there are advantages and disadvantages to using it. Predictive AI technology can help the US military to stay vigilant all the time. This technology can help them stay prepared for the worst situations instead of relying on old data that gave them no time for preparation.

Anyhow, the predictive AI system still has its limitations, as mentioned- it is not a magical device. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, the technology is using out-of-the-ordinary clues to predict danger or events that could possibly happen in the future. But, the Pentagon hopes that the technology predicts a surprise attack well in advance to give the military time to prepare and tackle the situation.