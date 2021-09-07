Piaggio set up consortium to use swappable batteries for e-motorcycles

Piaggio set u a consortium to use Swappable batteries for e-batteries for e-motorcycles. Along with KTM, Honda, and Yamaha, two-wheelers are going to be light electric vehicles with swappable batteries. Known as Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC), the motorcycle industry is going to push towards more sustainable management of batteries.

Two-wheelers such as mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles will be made light with sustainable battery management systems. Further features like battery life, costs, charging time, and other infrastructures are on focus while making the vehicles. They are working on defining the specifications defined on international standards.

Piaggio Chief of Strategy and Product Michele Colaninno said, “Urban mobility is going through a delicate transition moment towards electrification. Thanks to this consortium motorbikes will keep their key role,”

Furthermore, Piaggio said, “The founding members of the consortium believe that the availability of a standardized swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector.”

Also, they said that they welcome other automakers to join to extend the standards. Honda said, “The aim of the consortium will, therefore, be to define the standardized technical specifications of the swappable battery system for vehicles belonging to the L-category – mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles,”

The consortium will start operating in May. The founding members of the consortium will be involved in setting international standards. As customers have concerns about the battery management system, like the availability of charging stations. The battery swapping is bought as a solution.

Other two-wheeler industry

Already major automakers have been working on electric two-wheelers. Ola electric bike is set to launch soon in the coming years. Even a luxury car-making company, BMW is launching electric motorcycles.

Bikes or two-wheelers are mostly popular in China and India. According to Markets and Markets, European and North American motorcycle makers are shifting towards Asian countries for expanding their market. The companies in Consotirum are already set in India and China with their fuel-powered vehicles. As the government is pushing towards electric vehicles, especially in Europe and America, the shift is expected to be implemented in the largest markets soon.

Michele Colaninno said, “Urban mobility is going through a delicate moment of transition towards electrification. Thanks to our Consortium, representing four major global players, motorbikes will continue to play a key role in the urban context. Swappable batteries give the right answer to speed up the recharging time of vehicles offering an additional valuable choice for users,”