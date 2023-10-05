Pixel 8 series: Pixel Call Screen



Google’s Pixel 8 series introduces the Pixel Call Screen, an attribute that revolutionizes call handling. It permits patrons to recognize callers and their intentions before answering. This feature not only finds and blocks scams but also recognizes legitimate callers, like delivery agents, and offers predefined response options. It streamlines call management while safeguarding against possible scams.

Pixel 8 series: New Temperature Sensor



The Pixel 8 Pro launched an innovative infrared temperature sensor that is located on its camera visor. This sensor has a binate purpose – monitoring body temperature and assessing object temperatures. It allows alerts for abrupt body temperature changes, raising health concerns, and allows quick checks of object temperatures, enhancing safety

Pixel 8 series: Best Take and Magic Editor



Google’s Best Take and Magic Editor features empower users to choose the best faces from a series of photos taken at a time. If someone blinks in the most liked shot, users can easily select another image where their eyes are open. These tools enhance photo quality and versatility.

Zoom Enhance: AI-Powered Image Sharpness



Zoom Enhance is a remarkable addition that decreases the reliance on optical zoom lenses in smartphones. This attribute utilizes AI to increase the sharpness of zoomed-in images, possibly matching the standard of optical zoom photography. It’s a game-changer for mobile photography.



Pixel 8 series: Night Sight for Videos

Google’s Night Sight, known for increasing low-light photos, now extends its capabilities to build on low-light video footage. It brightens videos, enhances detail, decreases blurriness, and retains color accuracy. It’s a significant upgrade for capturing high-quality videos in challenging lighting conditions.

Video Boost – Enhanced Video Quality

Video Boost is a valuable feature that stores a single video file both locally and in the cloud. Concurrently, another copy of the video is uploaded to Google’s servers for processing. This processing increases low-light visibility and overall color quality, providing users with superior video quality.

Audio Magic Eraser – Noise Cancellation for Videos

In noisy environments, the Audio Magic Eraser is highly beneficial. This attribute permits patrons to decrease or remove background noise from videos taken on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. Furthermore, it expands its functionality to videos shot on other devices, offering an adaptable noise-cancellation solution.



Google Assistant with Bard – Personalized AI Assistance

Google integrates Bard AI into Google Assistant on Pixel devices, enhancing responses with Generative AI. Users can appeal for assistance with tasks like captioning social media posts with relevant hashtags. While presently in testing, it’s foreseen to debut on the most recent Pixel devices, offering a more customized and innate AI experience.

Seven Years of Software Support – Extended Lifespan

Google’s commitment to software support shines with the Pixel 8 series, offering an imposing seven-year support package. This comprises major OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Feature Drops. This extended support duration surpasses that of other Android phone brands, ensuring longevity and relevance.

1TB Storage Option – Catering to Power Users

For power users, gamers, and content creators who demand extensive storage, Google provide a 1TB storage option with the Pixel 8 Pro. This accommodates large game downloads, high-resolution media files, and extensive photo and video capture, ensuring ample space for content enthusiasts.

Google’s Pixel 8 series pushes the boundaries of smartphone innovation with a blend of hardware advancements and innovative AI attributes. From intelligent call screening to AI-powered image enhancement and extended software support, the Pixel 8 series challenges industry giants like Apple and Samsung. With features designed to enhance user experience, these gadgets provide a riveting choice for those seeking a top-tier smartphone.