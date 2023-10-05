Google’s recent Made by Google 2023 event showcased the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both offering substantial upgrades and an array of AI-assisted features. One standout feature is the promise of seven years of guaranteed Android updates, setting a new industry standard. However, despite the impressive improvements, the Pixel 8 series has seen a significant price hike, particularly in India, which may impact its desirability in the market.

Enhanced Features and Long-Term Support

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have generated excitement for their robust feature sets and long-term software support. Google’s commitment to providing seven years of Android updates is a substantial selling point, surpassing the support offered by most other smartphones on the market.

Price Increases in the U.S. and India

While the Pixel 8 series brings notable upgrades, it also comes with a price hike, with both devices costing $100 more in the U.S. However, the price hike in India is particularly drastic, making the devices less appealing to potential buyers.

Pixel 8 Price Hike in India

The Pixel 8, available in an 8GB/128GB configuration, is priced at ₹75,999 ($912) in India. This represents a ₹16,000 ($192) increase over its predecessor, the Pixel 7, which is now available for just ₹41,999 ($504). Despite the Pixel 8’s hardware improvements, including a 120Hz panel and enhanced cameras, the substantial price increase has raised questions about its value proposition.

Pixel 8 Pro Price Hike

The Pixel 8 Pro, available in a 12GB/128GB version, is listed at ₹1,06,999 ($1,285) in India. This marks a ₹22,000 ($264) increase compared to the launch price of the Pixel 7 Pro last year. While the Pixel 8 Pro boasts significant upgrades, particularly in camera technology, the pricing discrepancy between India and other global markets has left consumers puzzled.

The rationale behind the price hike for the Pixel 8 series in India remains unclear. While it can be argued that importing the phones incurs import duties, this was also the case for the previous generation. Therefore, it does not account for the sharp increase in pricing for the Pixel 8 series. The lack of transparency in Google’s pricing strategy in the Indian market has raised concerns among potential buyers.

Availability of Pixel Watch 2

Google is introducing the Pixel Watch 2 in India, albeit only in a Bluetooth-enabled version priced at ₹39,999 ($480). However, there is no mention of whether an LTE model will be available in the country. Although Google has announced that all three products are available for pre-order with sales beginning on October 12, some store links currently show as unavailable.

The substantial price hike of the Pixel 8 series in India may impact its appeal to consumers. While the devices offer compelling features and long-term software support, the increased cost may deter potential buyers, especially when compared to the more affordable pricing of the previous generation.

Google’s Pixel 8 series, with its impressive upgrades and extended software support, has garnered attention in the smartphone market. However, the significant price increase, particularly in India, raises questions about its affordability and competitiveness in the market. Potential buyers will need to weigh the enhanced features and long-term support against the premium pricing when considering the Pixel 8 series as their smartphone of choice.