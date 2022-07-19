PlayStation Is Acquiring Esports Platform Repeat.gg

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company that owns PlayStation, is buying esports tournament platform Repeat.gg. Following its acquisition, the esports technology platform Repeat will continue to provide tournaments for games across multiple platforms and boost Sonys PC gaming market numbers. Esports platform Repeat will continue to host games across platforms beyond the PlayStations ecosystem, including other consoles, PC, and mobile. Repeat will continue to work on PC and mobile, in addition to the other consoles.

Repeat.gg is one of the largest esports tournament platforms in the world, helping users to compete for prize money in a wide range of online games. Moreover, it holds asynchronous esports tournaments which allow players to compete in games, even when they are not online at the same time. A tech platform called Repeat.gg is known to run esports tournaments that do not require head-to-head competition, tracking players' performances without players having to be online simultaneously.

Repeat.gg is capable of tracking players' performance stats in-game automatically, and rewarding them according to how well they perform. Steven Roberts, president of PlayStations Global Competitive Gaming Division, believes the acquisition of Repeat will help expand the scope of what competitive gaming can mean for players, he said in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz.

The acquisition is yet another step in esports gaming for Sony Interactive Entertainment and follows its purchase of Evolution Championship Series, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Sony purchased the prestigious eSports tournament, Evo, in a partnership with RTS last year.

Aaron Fletcher, CEO of Repeat.gg, said that the acquisition would strengthen Repeat and enable Sony Interactive Entertainment to provide players with different tournament experiences. The esports tech platform, Repeat allows users to participate in tournaments with both free and paid entries in popular games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, League of Legends, PUBG, and Dota 2. Repeat is also excited by the acquisition, as it now has more resources and is able to leverage Sonys tech.