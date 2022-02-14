Polestar’s first Super Bowl ad indirectly takes shots at competitors

EV start-up Polestar showcases Polestar 2 in the Super Bowl which indirectly takes shots at its competitors- including Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors. It is the automaker’s first ad in the annual playoff championship game of the National Football League. The ad basically mentions “No” before many ideas. This is implied in the other automakers that are known for these aspects.

Tesla’s Elon Musk is known for his work in SpaceX, especially in recent times as the Starship spacecraft is being built. In the ad at 0:12, it states “No conquering mars”. The complete ad is only 30 seconds, yet the message is loud and clear. In recent times there have been many situations going on, especially as the critics on EVs are rising. Companies like Lordstown Motors is one company popularly known to lack their focus on financial aspects from the start. It impacted their production and development of vehicles. General Motors Chevy Bolt electric vehicle was subject to many recalls in the past year.

It seems like Polestar grasped every negative comment or criticism in the EV industry because of various automakers and put it in the 30-second video. The words that were included were-

No epic voice-overs

No punchlines

No dieselgate

No dirty secrets

No secret agenda

No empty promises

No shortcuts

No conquering mars

No Blah Blah Blah

No settling

No greenwashing

No nonsense

No committees

No Consensus

No compromises

Going public

It rather looks like a long list. Polestar is expected to go public this year. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement, “The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience. We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US, and beyond.”

Polestar is controlled by Volvo car AB and its owner is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. The company announced its September about its plans to go public during the first half of this year by merging with a U.S.-listed blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners at an enterprise value of $20 billion. Despite the company stating “no” in many aspects, it is still an ad and boasting is unavoidable. Regardless, the way the start-up attacked almost every top EV player in the industry shows the competition is getting tougher.