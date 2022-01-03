Powerledger: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, there has been a sudden increase in the number of industries being introduced worldwide especially in the technology sector, and yet again, there has been the newest and one of the most popular additions to date, the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto is one such industry that has managed to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently.

Having said that, I sincerely believe, a majority of you are already aware of the basics of the industry but, if for some reason, you are still not familiar with the concept of digital currencies, let me help you with that first.

Crypto is nothing but a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world is more than capable of working outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences.

Also, this virtual asset of yours can very well be used for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over crypto exchanges online.

For those of you who have been following crypto since when it was first introduced, you might agree with me on the fact that, when the industry was first recognized, there were not many currencies you could have chosen from, and frankly not many investors were willing to invest in digital currencies back then either, which is understandable as investors had mixed feeling about the safety of their investments and the return they would get for the amount spent.

On the contrary, looking around today, there are numerous currencies available in the marketplace for you to choose from, with newer ones coming in every day and several new investors joining in with each passing hour.

In addition to this, as mentioned, crypto has been a success for quite some time now and you should probably be aware that, some of the major contributing factors for this success include its portability, the convenience it offers, ease of use, high-profit margins as well as its overall uncertainty and volatility of course.

Speaking of being volatile, it is worth noting that, the price fluctuations in the industry are almost instant which makes it even more difficult to predict and thus makes the entire thing much riskier, even for experts on the field. Also, when investing in virtual currencies, keep in mind that, if the crypto world is providing you with an opportunity to make quick money and earn huge profit, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well

As mentioned, there are a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, and some of the most popular ones for you to pick from include Ethereum, Cardano, Bitcoin, Polkadot, EverGrow Coin, Dogecoin, as well as Binance Coin to name just a few of course.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Powerledger. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Powerledger (POWR)

Powerledger or as commonly referred to as POWR is nothing but simply a technology company that is known to build software for decentralized and distributed energy markets for a sustainable future. In other words, Powerledger is simply an Australian blockchain-based virtual currency as well as an energy trading platform that is said to allow decentralized purchase and sale of renewable energy.

Not just that, Powerledger has been able to develop a blockchain-based platform that enables the trading and tracking of flexible services, energy as well as environmental commodities, all with a goal to provide the platform for a market-driven, fully modernized grid that is known to offer consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratization of power.

Before we move any further, it is worth mentioning that, the platform was co-founded by John Bulich along with Dr. Jemma Green, who is also the executive chairman of Powerledger, around five years ago, back in 2016.

In addition to this, POWR is said to be the native utility token of the Powerledger platform which can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself including the fact that, POWR is required in order to participate in Powerledger as well as that it helps in securing its various products including verification, energy trading, and clean energy tracking.

However, the said ERC-20 token acts as a license that is often required for businesses like microgrids, utilities, renewable energy operators, property developers as well as other companies which are hundred percent committed to renewable energy in order to access Powerledger’s platform.

Also, it is probably worth noting that, POWR is one such currency that is traded through the Ethereum Smart Bond Exchange. Apart from this, in 2015, nearly thirty countries had reached grid parity which means that the value of solar-generated energy was less than or equal to the cost of local retail electricity.

As mentioned, Powerledger is a platform that is able to combine blockchain technology with renewable energy in order to offer energy solutions that are way more sustainable and cheaper as and when compared to traditional energy alternatives.

Furthermore, the platform is known to operate on two layers of blockchain and uses two tokens, the Powerledger (POWR) as well as Sparkz tokens. Other than this, the platform itself is said to use the public Ethereum blockchain along with a private consortium blockchain known as EcoChain.

What makes Powerledger special?

Since now you know a brief about the Powerledger platform, I think it’s time that we focus on what is it that makes the platform different from others that are available in the marketplace. To begin with, the products that Powerledger offers include Vision, xGrid, uGrid, PPA Exchange, TraceX, Local Energy Market (LEM), Power Purchase Agreements Vision as well as Mode Flex.

In addition to this, the blockchain-based platform can easily be contracted separately and scaled as and when required. Not just that, the products that we just talked about are more or less divided into three major pillars, Flexibility trading, environmental commodities trading as well as Energy trading, and traceability.

Now let’s talk about each one of them in brief for you to have an overview of what they are all about. Firstly, talking about Energy trading and traceability, it is worth mentioning that, trade and track features help you stay on top of the flow of energy as well as provenance and can give users choice over the energy they are already using and facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) trading.

On the other hand, Flexibility trading notes that MODE or marketplace for optimization of distributed energy is nothing but a marketplace that is known to enable Distributed Energy Resouce (DER) owners along with flexible loads to provide grid services in order to monetize their assets.

Lastly, we have environmental commodities trading which is simply a technology that is being used to ensure the overall trading of environmental commodities including carbon credits, renewable energy certificates as well as more efficiency, security, and transparency of course.

Now that we have talked much about Powerledger, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Powerledger (POWR)

As of today, the price of Powerledger is about 0.640336 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 1,039,711,464 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Powerledger has gone down by 9.91 percent, and with the current market cap of 296,786,922 US dollars, POWR is currently placed at #179 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Powerledger is 463,486,097 POWR coins with a maximum lifetime supply of about 1,000,000,000 POWR coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 31.31 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Powerledger is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Powerledger can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said or sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Powerledger worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 158.075 POWR. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +248.66 percent and thus, your current hundred dollar investment will be nearly 348.66 US dollars in 2026.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Powerledger does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Powerledger? Let me help you with that. Currently, Powerledger is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have POWR listed on them include Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global as well as Upbit to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Powerledger?

