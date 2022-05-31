Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist

The Prada Time Capsule NFT project will begin this coming Thursday, June 2, and the son of Damien Hirst, Cassius Hirst, created a limited quantity of shirts for the event.

People who are unfamiliar with the Prada brand may attend a monthly event called “Time Capsule,” which takes place on the first Thursday of each month. Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind clothing line or fashion accessory for the duration of this event. Customers are required to purchase their things as soon as they become available in the store.

There aren’t many many of them, but the individual who placed an order for some of them online will soon receive their shipment in the mail. This time around, they want to include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into the whole scheme. In addition to this, every purchaser will get their own NFT, which will make things more difficult to acquire.

Prada’s NFTs

In conjunction with the Prada NFT release, artist Cassius Hirst has created one hundred unisex t-shirts, button-down shirts, and polo tops, all of which will be available for purchase on Thursday. All of them are either white or black, and they all have the skull mask and brain scan patterns that are Hirst’s hallmark, which represent unity. You have the option of purchasing them in any hue.

Every ensemble will come complete with a collection of one hundred NFTs that were minted on the Ethereum blockchain. This will provide a little more uniqueness to each of the owners. Those Prada NFTs will be airdropped to the address of the NFT wallet of every individual who purchases a shirt, regardless of where in the globe they are located. Additional beneficial usage for owners is the possibility that in the future they may be able to get more Prada NFTs in addition to other advantages and VIP experiences.

A white or black pill capsule will represent the NFTs when they are shown in the GIF. Each capsule will be given a unique serial number that can be traced back to a specific piece of Prada apparel.

Prada has been known to use NFTs in the past, such as when they collaborated with Adidas on a project that culminated in the launch of an NFT drop. This drop included 3,000 tiled photographs of Prada, all of which had been donated by devoted Prada customers and were subsequently auctioned off on the Ethereum-based digital art market known as SuperRare NFT.

Prada has also just launched a community server for NFT users on the messaging software Discord. This server goes by the moniker Prada Crypted. The purpose of this server is to discuss the potential applications of NFTs in the fashion industry.

In his own right, Damien Hirst is considered to be a renowned NFT artist. Recently, he published “The Currency,” a bundle of 10,000 NFTs that are available for purchase on the OpenSea marketplace for a floor price of 5.8 ETH.