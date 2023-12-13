In the stressful multiplayer horror game Lethal Company, teleporters are essential. These gadgets provide a chance to quickly remove allies from danger as workers scrabble through abandoned buildings and dodge hideous beasts. But there are limitations with teleporters that can make survival more difficult. It’s important to know their limits and capabilities. Everything you require to use a teleporter in Lethal Company is covered in this guide, along with much more.

The standard teleporter costs 375 credits and can be obtained from the terminal’s in-game store. After purchase, it installs right away on the player’s ship. There is also a “inverse” version that costs 425 credits. Instead of sending users to the ship, it teleports them back into facilities.

It takes cooperation between users to use the teleporter. With a display tracking the whereabouts and statuses of teammates, one player should stay on the ship. The shipboard operator can save an ally who is seen to be in serious danger by:

Using the white button, you can navigate between the player perspectives on the display.

Choosing the perishing teammate

Twice tapping the red activation button next to the display

This will cause teleportation to begin following a short channelling time. It should be noted that only one person can teleport at a time, and that there is a 10-second cooldown between uses.

While using teleporters to avoid approaching animals is a brilliant idea, there are drawbacks. Initially, during the transfer, the person that is teleported loses all of their belongings. This can include throwing away hard-earned money.

Furthermore, while the teleporter recharges, the surviving teammate still faces imminent threats by themselves. When deciding who has to be rescued, the ship operator must carefully assess who poses the greatest risk.

Using Teleporters to Their Fullest Potential in Lethal Company

The conventional teleporter provides a lifeline when purchasing resources is not feasible. For each trip, teams should assign a player to stay on board in order to keep an eye on the device and manage rescue operations. If deceased comrades haven’t been turned into monster food, they may also be retrieved in order to save the scrap that has been gathered!

The inverse teleporter, meanwhile, works best for exploring locations that haven’t been explored before. Because of its ability to randomly locate itself, it can explore new areas without having to navigate the surface, but this comes at a higher personal risk because of the lack of allies.

Both teleporter types, when used strategically, have a significant impact on survival chances when Lethal Company’s horrors approach. Comprehending their uses and limitations enables teams to utilise them efficiently. But never forget that no matter how much technology advances, death is just around the corner with one wrong move!