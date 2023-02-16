The prolonged crypto winter caused the biggest drop in the number of cryptos, and the negative trend is still on. According to data presented by Bitcoin Casinos, the total number of cryptocurrencies dropped by 1 700 year-over-year, falling to 8 704 as of last week.

Anyone can create a cryptocurrency, but the process requires time, resources, and advanced technical knowledge. The main options are creating your blockchain, modifying an existing one, establishing a coin on an existing blockchain, or hiring a blockchain developer. But making crypto is one thing. Maintaining it and growing it over time is far more challenging.

Still, that didn’t discourage investors and opportunists from creating their digital currencies, many of which had no real value. Statista and Investing.com data show the total number of cryptos grew 75 times between 2013 and 2021, jumping from just over 60 to more than 4 500.Bitcoin, the world’s biggest digital coin, is off 70% from a November all-time high of nearly $69,000. That’s resulted in many experts warning of a prolonged bear market known as “crypto winter.” The last such event occurred between 2017 and 2018.

But there’s something about the latest crash that makes it different from previous downturns in crypto — the latest cycle has been marked by a series of events that have caused contagion across the industry because of their interconnected nature and business strategies. After the 2021 and 2021 crypto boom, this number more than doubled. With the market adding about 1 000 new cryptocurrencies per month, their total number soared to an all-time high of almost 10 400 in February 2022. Statistics show the number of digital coins circulating in the crypto slipped to around 10 000 by August before the crypto winter set off the biggest drop market has seen. With just over 8 700 digital coins out there as of last week, their number is falling to 2021 levels.

Although there are more than 8 700 digital coins circulating in the crypto space, the largest cryptocurrencies make up most of the market value. According to CoinMarketCap data, the world`s five largest cryptocurrencies now make up 75.4% of the total crypto market cap, with a combined value of $809bn as of last week.

The world`s most expensive crypto, Bitcoin, accounts for 41.6% of the global crypto market cap, with the total value of all BTC coins reaching $445bn. Ethereum`s market cap stood at $202bn last week, making another 18.8% of the total market cap. The following three cryptos, Tether, BNB, and USD Coin, account for another 15% of the global crypto market value, with a combined market cap of nearly $161.8bn.

The cryptocurrency market and the underlying blockchain technology have witnessed a significant surge in traction and adoption. The trend continues to grow this year, with institutions jumping on the bandwagon. However, despite this, the severe market conditions over the years, especially in 2022, saw multiple projects fail – victims of the crypto winter.

