pTron Bassbuds Ultima – Features loaded earbuds under Rs. 1,500 – Complete Review

pTron Bassbuds Ultima ANC is the first ANC TWS that is manufactured in India. It is manufactured by pTron at their Kurnool plant. Available at a special start price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, Bassbuds Ultima is the first Quad Mic Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds made by pTron. The product was launched yesterday by the celebrated star and pTron’s newest Brand face Pooja Hegde.

The latest class of really wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, audio transparency mode, ergonomic appearance, and comfort is pTron Bassbuds Ultima. The Bassbuds Ultima features the latest technology that helps you feel the music in style and silence. Here is the complete review we have for the earbuds!

pTron Bassbuds Ultima – Specification and Features

Bassbuds Ultima is an authentic new class of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, a mode of audio transparency, ergonomic fitness, and convenience, packed with the technology you can feel the music in style and silence. Here we have listed out the specification and features of the earbuds

Active Noise Cancellation support with Audio.

Audio Transparency & ANC.

Quad Mic Intuitive Touch Control Earbuds Ergonomic and lightweight.

Deep Bass Hi-Fi Audio.

15 hours long-lasting battery life with Case.

Bluetooth 5.0 and sophisticated chipset lag-free stereo calls.

Voice Assistance Music Volume Control.

USB C charging Compact Digital Display case.

Supporting Water and sweat resistance with an official IPX4 rating.

The Ultima Bassbuds contain dynamic speakers of 10mm and the TWS offers 15 hours of power back. As previously noted, the communication is Bluetooth 5.0 based and the range is within 10m. Each earbud has a 40mah battery, with a charge duration of 1 hour.

It takes 1.5 hours to charge the power case, which has a 400mAh battery. The enclosure is loadable through the USB-C connector DC5V/1A. The TWS is waterproof to IPX4 and sweatproof. The Earbuds weigh 7 gms and the case weighs around 36 grams. Now, we are talking about the weight of the entire product.

pTron Bassbuds Ultima – Pricing and Availability

pTron Bassbuds Ultima by pTron has been priced for a budget of Rs. 1,499 which is quite good when it comes to Indian markets! Also, the earbuds will be available for sale on Amazon on 25th July sale!

Wrapping Up

Ultima earbuds from pTron Bassbuds are quite decent in terms of functionality and affordable specifications! Also, the driver size, Action Noise Cancelation support, and a modern design, and longer battery life are among pTron Bassbuds Ultima’s finest things. Also, at the sweet budget of Rs. 1,500, earbuds are one of the only ones that enable ANC.

So if you seek to get fantastic packed earbuds, pTron Bassbuds Ultima is good for the price is what we believe! What do you think about the new pTron Bassbuds Ultima? Share your thoughts in the comment section below:

