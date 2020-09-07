Pubg Mobile is still working after India ban

Recently, the Indian Government banned Pubg mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps. With the ban, Tencent has lost over $34 billion in market share in just a few days. Even though the app is pulled from the play store and app store, but, still on most networks, Pubg Mobile is still working.

Reason for the Pubg Ban

According to the government, PUBG Mobile has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Because, “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Reports said that, all banned apps had security issues. But, the main reason for the ban might be Indian-Chinese border tensions that have been going on recently. The Pubg Ban followed the TikTok ban, including the 58 other Chinese apps that happened a little while ago.

Why is the game still working?

The most straightforward explanation for the game still working is that it hasn’t been banned yet on the networks. Except for Jio, no carrier network has done anything after the announcement by the Indian Government. Even most home Wifi networks too, haven’t banned the game yet.

Pubg Mobile is still working and will continue to work until the network carriers take some steps to follow the government orders. Until there is any further announcement on the same, I think the game will keep running.

How to play PUBG mobile?

Since the app was removed from the play store and app store after the ban; you can’t download it officially. Most of the PUBG players have the app so that they can enjoy the game uninterrupted unless on Jio’s network. But, if you want to download the game, then you can sideload it from websites online. Now, if sideloading is not your thing, you can always take it from a friend who has the game.

