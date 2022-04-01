Qualcomm to lower down CPU clock speed for its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ to control heating issues

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the company’s current flagship product, powering a slew of top Android handsets. While there is no shortage of performance from this CPU, phones equipped with it have been battery hogs and also tend to heat up a little while gaming and multitasking.

While a software update will not remedy this, Qualcomm’s future product, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, is expected to overcome the problem in an imaginative method.

According to reports, the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will have a lower CPU clock speed on the main Cortex X2 core, which is extremely different from what we generally see on Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC “+” versions.

TSMC will be working to manufacture the chipset

In addition, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is manufactured by Samsung, the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is believed to be manufactured by TSMC utilizing their newest 4nm FinFET technology.

As a result, it is reported to be more efficient than Samsung’s 4nm technology, which is used in the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm is anticipated to improve thermal management by decreasing the clock speed of the power-hungry Cortex-X2 processors.

Despite the reduced clock speed, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC owing to a change in the fab process and to be as quick as the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

"The performance difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will not be much because Qualcomm may have to downclock the Cortex X2 cores on the Plus version to lower power consumption" pic.twitter.com/0OWxpMYPQR — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 1, 2022

Many rumors presently claim that Qualcomm will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC in May and that handsets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ would be available starting in June 2022, with brands such as Asus and Xiaomi expected to be among the first to offer a phone with the new chipset.

While these are only rumors and leaks, it will be fascinating to see whether Qualcomm will actually drop the CPU clock speed on a plus model of this chip in order to improve energy efficiency. Aside from that, the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are anticipated to stay equal to those of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, at least on paper.

Also Read: