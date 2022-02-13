Sony Walkman Signature Series with advanced audio tech for Rs. 3.15 Lakhs

If you grew up in the 1990s, you’re probably aware of the importance of Sony Walkmans in the market. Sony’s portable digital music players were popular at the time before Apple released its iconic iPod series. A Sony Walkman, on the other hand, has its own position in tech history that might evoke nostalgia. So, Sony has released two new Walkman-style MP3 players that have various high-end features and audio technology to provide superior quality to both casual users and audiophiles.

Sony Walkman Signature Series has been announced

Sony introduced the Signature Series Walkman devices in 2016 and delivered them to India a few years later. The business has now introduced two new Signature Series Walkman models – the NW-WM1ZM2 and the NW-WM1AM2 – with a variety of appealing features.

The Sony Walkman Signature Series incorporates a variety of innovative audio technologies to provide crystal clear sound. To begin, Sony’s higher-end NW-WM1ZM2 features a 99.99 percent purity gold-plated OFC chassis to offer more spacious and powerful sound.

The lower-end NW-WM1AM2 has an aluminum alloy frame that is meant to be resistant to electrical noise and other interference. Both variants have a 5-inch HD touchscreen and Sony’s S-Master HX digital amp technology, which was developed exclusively for the Walkmans.

Furthermore, the business now uses thick KIMBER KABLE cable from the amp base to the balanced headphone connector of the higher-end NW-WM1ZM2 to “block out extraneous noise, transfer high-quality audio signals, and create strong and seamless sound quality.”

Furthermore, the business stated that it employed a gold-containing reflow solder for the first time in its Walkmans to increase sound quality. Both models employ a high-quality DSD (Direct Stream Digital) Remastering Engine to deliver an immersive listening experience even for low-quality tracks. With DSEE Ultimate, both the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 models can upscale compressed music in real-time.

Aside from this, the Sony Walkman Signature Series now has compatibility for Android 11 and Wi-Fi technology. The Walkman Home Screen package also allows users to modify the home screen of their smartphones. Users will also be able to listen to and download tracks from third-party music streaming sites owing to Wi-Fi capability.

In terms of battery life, Sony says that both Walkman Signature Series devices can provide up to 40 hours of non-stop FLAC high-resolution audio playing on a single charge. A USB-C connector is also included on the gadgets, allowing users to transfer tunes or connect them to a range of other devices.

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 also include a USB Type-C interface and internal storage for storing tunes. The higher-end variant has 256GB of internal storage, while the lower-end model has 128GB of storage. Both versions, however, include a built-in microSD card for additional capacity. Furthermore, the gadgets’ packaging contains no plastic, as Sony contributes to the sustainable environment’ program.

Pricing details for Sony Walkman

When it comes to the Sony Walkman Signature Series pricing, the gold-plated Sony NW-WM1ZM2 costs $4,200 (Rs 3,15,000), while the lower-end, aluminum-based NW-WM1AM2 costs $1,600 (Rs 1,20,00). In terms of availability, Sony claims that both versions will be accessible in various Asia Pacific nations beginning in April 2022. However, the corporation has not yet offered a precise debut date.

