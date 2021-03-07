Questt bags INR 9.6 crore funding from AET Fund and Chiratae Ventures

Questt is a Gurugram-based homework platform that allows a teacher to allocate homework to its students in both subjective and objective manner based on selected content. The start-up has recently announced to have raised INR 9.6 crore in its latest Seed financing round led by Chirate Ventures- technology-based venture capital funds advisor and AET Fund.

Other than this, the funding round also saw participation from angel investors including Snapdeal co-founders – Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl, 91 Springboard founder- Pranay Gupta, Ramakant Sahrama- LivSpace, First Cheque, Razorpay founders- Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur.

The traditional school procedures have become fairly outdated as homework assignments take more than sufficient time to design and four times the amount of time to solve. There is a lot of time consumed with almost negligible effectiveness. Questt is aimed at solving this problem by enabling the teacher to create and assign homework for their students from existing question banks for classes 6th to 10th. Another great benefit of the same is that it shows a detailed analysis of the responses selected by the students which will further help them to improve their overall performance and assist teachers in designing a more effective lesson plan.

According to a report, Venkatesh Peddi, Partner at Chirate Ventures mentioned in a statement that Questt is presently targeting at the multi-million-dollar Education Technology industry in India with its unique and time effective offering for teachers as well as students. The start-up aims to make education more meaningful in the world after the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the start-up says that all over the world, teachers invest a lot of time to create and assess student’s answer sheets. The problem with this is the lack of effectiveness on students as it is only based on grading systems. There is no real insight that students get after submitting their answer sheets. This is the problem that the team at Questt is trying to solve with their offering. The company mentions building an Education Data Stack that empowers teachers with better insight to create and design an effective homework assignment for their students which can be more customised and serve to be an effective learning experience for the students as well.

According to the company profile on Crunchbase, it is mentioned that total funding raised by the company till date, amounts to USD 96 million in only 1 financing round on March 4, 2021.