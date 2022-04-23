Quik.com & UnstoppableDomains, how to mint your first NFT domain

NFT domain is the new trending topic. It’s 2022, and people observe the fast-paced changing internet revolution around them. Hence, they wish to transform from conventional web 2.0 to decentralized web 3.0. The ultimate bridge between web 3.0 and internet users is the NFT domain!

NFT domains are the new domains other than the .org or .com domains that are not controlled by any central entity and provide 100% ownership to their users.

NFT domains are not rented but owned!

People can store their NFT domains in crypto wallets like their regular investments.

There are two leading NFT domain marketplace, Unstoppable domains, and Quik.

To mint your first NFT Domain, visit Quik.com now.

These websites provide various NFT domain-related activities, including buying, selling, minting, and listing. People can get access to various TLDs on these websites at reasonable rates. So, don’t wait much. Get started with your web 3.0 journey now.

Quik vs. Unstopabble domain: The leading NFT marketplaces.

To buy an NFT domain, you need to visit any NFT domain marketplace. They are online stores where you can purchase, sell, or mint your NFT domains. Like you invest with crypto, you invest with the NFT domain. You can also store these domains in your crypto wallets like your regular cryptocurrencies.

However, some people tend to sell their domains and earn good profits. And NFT domain marketplaces are the perfect site to do so! You can choose from various NFT domain marketplaces like Quik and Unstoppable domains.

Here’s a brief comparison between Quik and Unstoppable domains.

Quik.com

Simplest NFT domain marketplace: It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or a pro. Quik understands everyone’s situation. Their easy-to-use website and user-friendly interface ensure you get a smooth minting experience! Artwork with every domain: Quik provides a unique NFT artwork with every domain. It is just like buying NFTs, so you don’t miss out on that experience. These unique NFT artworks come with unique traits. Blockchain-equipped infrastructure assistance: Quik aims to assist businesses and creators with blockchain-enabled approaches to simplify transactions. It is equipped with BSC, GateChain, and Ethereum.

Unstoppable Domains

dApps Supported: Most decentralized apps are supported on the Unstoppable domain’s website, making it easier to use. Benefits from blockchain base: One of the remarkable features of blockchain technology is its unique security. Cyber ​​attacks on your blockchain-based domain are almost impossible. No censorship: Unlike .com domains, Unstoppable domains registered on public domains are not restricted to jurisdiction and hence cannot be taken down!

How to mint your first NFT domain?

Minting NFT domains are easy! You just need a good NFT marketplace having great collections of the domain. There are some easy steps that you can follow and get NFT domains in a few minutes. Let us find them out!

#1: Login/Register to your favorite website

Go to your preferred NFT domain marketplace and log in using metamask.

#2: Search your preferred domains

Search the domain you prefer to buy.

#3: Explore the suggested domains

You can choose the suggested domains if your preferred domains are not available.

#4: Add your domain to your cart

Add the domain you have selected to your cart. Don’t forget to add it to your NFT wallet.

#5: Complete your purchase

Complete the transaction and the domain will be automatically minted to your wallet.