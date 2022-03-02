Qulcomm FastConnect 7800 – Chip featuring Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.3 onboard

Qualcomm has launched the FastConnect 7800, a new subsystem chip. It is one of the world’s first connectivity-centric processors that support both Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7. The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, with its cutting-edge connection features, is expected to be featured in the future flagship Snapdragon SoC.

You understand this is the technology that will be seen in the next phones, beginning with the top-tier models. This may be the first time you’ve heard of a WiFi 7 device because it’s new to the market, according to the firm. FastConnect can also offer CD-quality lossless music via Bluetooth 5.3, according to the business.

Details about Qualcomm FastConnect 780 Chipset

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 is another such processor, with a maximum download speed of 5.8 Gbps on a Wi-Fi network. Similarly, in the absence of a 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum, it leverages multiple 5GHz lines to provide up to 4.3Ghz download rates.

Qualcomm’s newest networking component also supports Bluetooth 5.3, as well as Bluetooth LE audio, which consumes less power when streaming music through Bluetooth. Similarly, the FastConnect 7800 is ANT+ certified and has dual Bluetooth or Bluetooth with two radios, which is intended to boost range and minimize the time required to pair a device or accessory.

Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 is believed to be power efficient, consuming 30 to 50 percent less power than prior versions of Bluetooth technology. Bluetooth 5.3 is also supported by recently released processors such as the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000. However, unlike the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, these CPUs are not designed for Wi-Fi 7.

Details about Wi-Fi 7

This is also one of the first networking subsystems to be certified for Wi-Fi 7. The Wi-Fi 7 network will be known as IEEE 802.11be, and it will be the successor of IEEE 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6E. When connected to a Wi-Fi 7 access point, Wi-Fi 7 technology should be able to provide up to 40Gbps of download speed.

The Wi-Fi 7 will have a restricted range, much as the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. This does, however, imply that the Wi-Fi 7 will have decreased latency, which should boost online gaming and video streaming. The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, according to the manufacturer, is designed for Wi-Fi 7 certifications and may obtain them when the Wi-Fi 7 network becomes online.

Qualcomm VP and GM, Mobile Computer and Connection, stated of the new releases, “Coupled with up to 50% reduced power consumption plus Intelligent Dual Bluetooth featuring improved Snapdragon Sound capabilities, FastConnect 7800 is simply the greatest client connectivity solution in the marketplace.”

