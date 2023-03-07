Rapper Wyclef Jean launches Attucks Apex APO: Lightest-ever electric Supercar

Haitian rapper and musician Wyclef Jean officially launched the lightest-ever Electric Supercar, the Attucks Apex APO electric supercar. It was launched at the Amelia in Florida Sunday. Wyclef Jean was always rewarded for his creativity, also best known for his early days with the Fugees and later trailblazing his own solo path.

Despite his successful music career, Jean is looking to blaze another path, combining two of his biggest passions: cars and music. The rapper launched Attucks Apex APO in the US this weekend, which Jean calls “the lightest-ever electric supercar,” with an ultralow weight of 1200 kg (around 2,650 lbs). For comparison, the Rimac Nevera weighs nearly twice the APO at 2300 kg (5,070 lbs). The APO claims to have a top speed of 190 mph and 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds using “ultra-advanced aerodynamics” and a carbon fiber chassis. A rear electric motor churns out 650 hp and 427 lb-ft (580 nm) of torque.

Jean posted a video of the UK-designed, US-built Attucks Apex APO electric supercar along with a personalized song for the reveal on his Twitter Monday. The launch was in collaboration with Attucks Futures and Technology, a business founded by Wyclef Jean to promote an outlet for the community to grow and develop. As the company explains, “Attucks Futures and Technology is a platform dedicated to nurturing and growing talent to promote design, concept, technology and manufacturing solutions promoting innovation and sustainability investing in our youth (our future).”

The APO electric supercar will start at around $350,000 and is set for its official release next year. Although it may sound like a lot, compared to the competition it will face, like the Rimac Nevera ($2.2 million), the APO’s price tag looks attractive for its segment. The ultra-lightweight carbon fiber tub that serves as the foundation of the AP-0’s design is combined with modular spaceframes and a center spine for optimal rigidity. The carbon fiber body panels tightly encircle the tub while revealing some of the main structure.

