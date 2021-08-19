Stranger Things DLC will be departing from Dead By Daylight in November

Dead by Daylight publisher Behaviour Interactive has announced starting November 17 that all the outfits and characters from the Stranger Things DLC will no longer be available. From August 18 up to September 1 chapters featuring three characters from the Stranger Things edition of Dead by Daylight will be available on sale before September 8 and all characters will be available at half price in the game store until November 17. Characters in Dead by Daylights Player Test on Steam can still be played on PS4, Xbox, Switch, Stadia, and PC, and the mobile release of the games is expected before the end of the year.

The three characters Demogorgon, Steve, and Nancy, as well as the map of Hawkins National Laboratory that will appear in the store together with the contents of Stranger Things, will contain her and her alternative outfits. All characters started selling from Wednesday, August 18 and will be discounted until the day they leave the store. Characters remain discounted until November 17, while outfit sales end on September 8.

After two years of brutal murders and last-minute escapes than we can count, November 17th, 2021 will be the last chance for fans to buy Stranger Things content from Dead by Daylight thanks to Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington. Beginning on 18 August 2021, Dead By Daylight Stranger Things will end on three different dates based on when you want to buy the content at a discount. All the characters from Netflix show Stranger Things leave the game on November 17th, 2021, and the sale is the best chance to get them for cheap.

The Demogorgon made its first appearance in Dead by Daylight in September of 2019, it was considered a perfect fit for Michael Myers, Leatherface, and the other cross-franchise killers. He joined the likes of Pyramid Head, Silent Hill, Nemesis, and Resident Evil. Achievements and trophies created for the DLC characters are rededicated and generated to unlock them without having to buy the content. Character-specific perks and achievements will be adapted to be generally available as soon as you unlock them, but they will remain in place for the time being.

In addition to character cosmetics, the Underground Complex card will also be removed in November. As Behaviour Interactive Developer explains in an announcement post, those who are able to continue using DLCs bought before November 17 will remain in the execution of the Stranger Things theme but the card will be removed from a rotation that day. For those who do not own Demogorgon, perks and characters will still be available in the game shrines from time to time.

Players who own the DLC before November 17 can still play as characters until they are pulled from business, but Behaviour Interactives launched a final character sale for Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and Demogorgon for a 50% discount before they disappear from the business. You must have a copy of the game to take advantage of the discount, and you can purchase Dying by Daylight on a PC or console through the official website of the game.

The team behind the game has done an excellent job explaining the process of removing content and explaining what happens next, so you can make sure you get as much of it as possible. The Stranger Things content of Dead By Daylight is DLC and will not be available for purchase in the main game, but the game does not need to go too far before it is no longer sold. However, it seems the character will leave Dead by Daylight when the character’s license expires, meaning the site will no longer sell content related to the Netflix series.