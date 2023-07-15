Reddit Waves Goodbye to Gold Awards

Reddit has announced plans to phase out its current coins and awards systems. This means that soon, the option to thank a kind stranger for giving you Reddit Gold for one of your posts will no longer be available. Awards are these little icons that you may have seen while browsing Reddit. Fellow users give them to express appreciation for a particular post. One of the most well-known awards is Reddit Gold, which appears as a gold medal with a star. Additionally, there are reaction awards and awards specific to certain communities. However, Reddit users must prepare for the upcoming changes as the current coins and awards systems are gradually being retired.

According to a recent post by Reddit admin venkman01, there have been some changes to how awards are handled on the platform. As of Thursday, users can no longer obtain Reddit Coins if they don’t already have some. This means that you won’t be able to acquire more if you don’t have any coins.

However, awards and existing coins will still be usable until September 12th. So, if you have some cash left, you can still use them to give awards during this period.

Addressing Reddit Community Feedback: Streamlining Awards and Coins

The reason behind these changes is to address the feedback received from the Reddit community. Many users have expressed that the sheer number of awards (over 50 currently) contributes to clutter on the platform. Additionally, the process of awarding content has been considered somewhat cumbersome.

Furthermore, Redditors have voiced their desire for awarded content to hold more value for the recipients. This suggests that the changes in the awards and coins systems aim to make the awarding process more meaningful and less overwhelming. It’s worth noting that these changes will also impact Reddit Premium subscribers, who will no longer receive a regular allotment of coins as part of their subscription.

Reddit has plans to introduce an award system in the future, as mentioned by venkman01’s post. The aim is to continue rewarding valuable content and contributions while adding something “golden” to the mix. The specifics of this system are still being kept under wraps, but venkman01 promises that it will be a new direction for awarding. The focus is empowering Redditors to appreciate and recognize each other’s high-quality contributions more meaningfully.

Moreover, venkman01 emphasizes the importance of simplicity and ease of use in this upcoming award system. The goal is to create a user-friendly system that anyone can easily understand and engage with. As these plans unfold in the coming months, Reddit users can look forward to a fresh and accessible way to acknowledge and reward exceptional content on the platform.

Reddit’s Discontent and Unanswered Questions

Many Reddit users express dissatisfaction with the platform’s recent decision, commenting on removing features without providing suitable replacements. One user’s highly-awarded response reads, “Killing features without replacements ready, yep, sounds like Reddit to me.” Additionally, in a subreddit dedicated to moderator news, another user voices unhappiness regarding the lack of compensation or a smooth transition to the new system.

The discontent is compounded for users who were already frustrated with Reddit’s recent API pricing changes, which led to the shutdown of some beloved third-party apps. Removing iconic elements like Reddit Gold, a significant part of the platform, furthers disappointment.

While Reddit has not explicitly detailed the new system, hints have been uncovered by Android Authority. The code in Reddit’s Android app suggests that the platform is developing a “contributor program” that would enable users to convert received gold or karma into real money. However, the firm has yet to comment on this discovery despite a request for clarification made by Android Authority.

