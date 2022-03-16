Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest Online Concert Announced

The special concert, dubbed Kirby Series 30th Anniversary Music Fest, will open as an in-person concert in Tokyo and will also be streamed free on YouTube worldwide (excluding some regions not yet specified). Fans from all over the world will be able to watch a special Music Fest concert on Kirby’s Japanese YouTube channel on August 11, although it will take place at 4:00 CT. You can also watch some old footage from the Kirby 25th Anniversary Concert or listen to the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra perform on music streaming services. In addition to the concert for the Japanese audience, Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest, will be streamed online for free worldwide so that all Nintendo fans can hear what Nintendo has in store. According to the official Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest website, which notes that the event will be streamed through Kirby and Forgotten Land’s official YouTube channel, and provides a link to the closest broadcast to the event.

The exact regions it’s available in have not been specified, the announcement notes that streaming will be excluded from certain regions, so keep coming back to the official Kirby 30th Music Festival website for more information.

On April 15th, a collection of medals celebrating all that Kirby is going to be released on the My Nintendo Store. Many medals will be released in Japan on April 15, 2022, showcasing all kinds of Kirby’s actions, such as sleeping, inhaling, and even using some of the more retro designs.

The musical event will allow us to enjoy the original medleys we’ve heard in Kirby’s video games over the past three decades; an exercise in nostalgia that will make us recall many memories with music professionals as the hosts. As stated on the event’s official website, the one-off concert will take place on August 11 at the Tokyo Garden Theater and will feature an original medley of songs from Kirby’s catalog performed by 35 musicians. To celebrate Kirby’s 30th birthday and the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo will host a music festival at the Tokyo Garden Theater on August 11, 2022.