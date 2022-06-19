Ripple Announces Partnership To Create “Open Metaverse.”

FLUF World, the world’s leading provider of commercial blockchain and crypto solutions, and Ripple, the world’s leading provider of commercial blockchain and crypto solutions, have announced a historic partnership to bring “The Open Metaverse” to life through The Root Network, a new decentralized blockchain network. A root network will be built alongside XRP Ledger, the blockchain most suited to offer tokenized asset settlement and liquidity on a broad scale since it brings together the finest components from the Web3 community with a deliberate focus on user experience. Ripple: (XRPL). The multi-token economy of Root Network stands to benefit greatly from XRPPL’s aid in standardizing NFT capabilities and making XRP the dominant digital asset for transaction activity.

FLUF World prioritizes interoperability and has created a complete collection of tools for the application and infrastructure levels. As a consequence of the rich content layer that sits on top of this foundation, over 195,000 NFTs have been issued and over 340,000 transactions have occurred. FLUF World will include all of your favorite NFT characters, including Fluf and Party Bear, as well as the Altered State Machine and AIFA All-Stars for the first time.

FLUF World has helped shape the best practices, values, and technological architecture required to build the interoperable Web3 world as part of its “The Open Metaverse” initiative; a path to the digital world where boundaries between user experience silos are broken and worlds and experiences become interoperable. FLUF World created the Open Metaverse’s root network.

According to FLUF World co-founder Aaron McDonald, the design for an open and scalable Metaverse infrastructure took five years to research, build, and deploy. We can generate new chances for the Root Network’s Ripple team and our own members if we work together. With XRPL’s massive global infrastructure footprint, we are excited to offer developers the Root Network and Open Metaverse features.

FLUF World and Ripple pleased us by announcing their alliance on The Open Metaverse. The XRP Ledger’s best-in-class settlement and liquidity capabilities enable the resolution and trading of any tokenized asset, from currencies to collectibles. According to Monica Long, Ripple’s GM, this collaboration has shown the company’s potential to support a large-scale metaverse endeavor.

Because to EVM compatibility with the Root Network, Ethereum apps can now run natively on the Root Network. Root provides runtimes like as Non-Fungible Assets, Gas Economy, Fungible Assets, Decentralized Exchange, and Oracles that allow developers to create applications and content without needing to be smart contract developers.

The Root Network supports the XRPL NFT standard natively, as well as asset bridges between the XRPL and ETH networks. The Root Network has so far been linked to two major Web3 communities and provides further smart contract capability and NFTs to the XRP Ledger community.