Ripple CEO Condemns SEC for Blockchain Industry Turmoil

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse strongly criticizes and condemns the SEC for recent statements made by its lawyers, which suggest the possibility of appealing the case against Ripple. In a tweet on July 23, Garlinghouse condemned the regulatory agency’s “regulation by enforcement” strategy, contending that it has inflicted harm on retail investors. Garlinghouse argued that the SEC’s actions had caused uncertainty, hindering innovation and growth in the blockchain industry.

Ripple CEO Slams SEC for Overreach and Its Impact on Consumers

In a tweet dated July 23, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse laid blame on the SEC for the current predicament, accusing the regulatory body of assuming authority over the cryptocurrency space without proper legal jurisdiction. He expressed concern over the aftermath, stating that consumers are left to face the consequences in bankruptcy court while the SEC continues to conduct press conferences.

Garlinghouse’s response was triggered by the SEC’s recent comments regarding Ripple, which indicated a possible appeal against the split-decision verdict in favour of Ripple Labs. During the Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon’s ongoing case on July 21, the SEC utilized the opportunity to express its reservations about the ruling, which stated that retail sales of XRP (currently priced at $0.73 on exchanges) did not meet the legal criteria for being classified as a security.

SEC Lawyers Challenge Ruling on Ripple’s XRP Sales, Contemplating Further Review

In their response, SEC lawyers stated that certain aspects of Ripple’s case were erroneously decided, urging the court not to adhere to those decisions. They asserted that the sales of XRP should have been classified as securities. Furthermore, the SEC staff is currently evaluating different options for additional review and intends to recommend that the SEC pursue such review.

Responding to that Garlinghouse strongly objected, labelling the notion of blaming a judge for adhering to the law as “absurd.” He emphasized the necessity of legislation instead of relying on further regulation by enforcement to establish clear rules and ensure the protection of retail investors. Ripple Labs’ chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, joined in with his comments, likening the task of explaining XRP’s non-security status to attempting to convince a flat earther that the world is round.

On July 17, SEC Chair Gary Gensler voiced his dissatisfaction with the court’s ruling regarding XRP’s security status, stating that the regulator would further evaluate this decision. As of the current publication, Ripple Labs’ XRP is being traded at $0.73, marking a substantial increase of almost 50% in the past month, as reported by TradingView data.

The SEC’s allegations that XRP should be classified as a security have been met with firm resistance from Ripple’s leadership, who consistently argued that XRP is a digital asset for facilitating cross-border payments. This clash of perspectives has led to a challenging and uncertain environment for Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency industry.

Amidst this backdrop, the SEC’s comments hinting at a possible appeal against the split-decision ruling in favour of Ripple Labs have drawn further criticism from Garlinghouse and heightened tensions between the parties involved. The regulatory agency’s intention to explore avenues for additional review has added to the complexity of the situation.

The ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sparked intense debate and Ripple CEO condemns SEC and other key figures in the cryptocurrency industry. Garlinghouse has vehemently accused the SEC of creating uncertainty and hindering innovation in the blockchain sector with its regulatory actions. Ultimately, the Ripple-SEC case highlights the pressing need for a comprehensive regulatory framework to balance fostering innovation and ensuring investor protection. The blockchain industry can thrive and unleash its full potential in reshaping the global financial landscape only through constructive dialogue and collaboration between the private sector and regulatory bodies.

