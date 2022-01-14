Rivian & Adopt A Charger adding dozens of free level 2 chargers

Rivian partners with Adopt A Charger, adding dozens of free level 2 chargers at Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Adopt A Charger is a Los Angeles-based non-profit that is working on accelerating the adoption of plug-in vehicles. Which the reason behind these charging stations being installed as free-to-use stations. As Rivian is also involved in certain charging stations now, Rivian customers will also be able to utilize the chargers.

Usually, the non-profit organization pays for the installation and also maintenance of the chargers. As Rivian partners, where Rivian customers are also expected to be using the charging points. So these stations will also have 3,500 ultra-high-speed DC fast chargers in addition to the regular level 2 charging points. Rivian has been working on its own charging network like Tesla. Known as “Rivian Charging Network” these stations also provide fast charging.

Unlike Ford, which has agreements with third-party entities for installation and maintenance, Rivian has been working on its own stations. Ford’s FordPass Charging Network allows its customer to have access to multiple existing charging networks, thus reducing the burden to find only Ford charging points. The press release of Rivian and Adopt A Charger is stated as below,

“Adopt a Charger’s mission is to enable zero-emission travel, accelerate EV adoption and encourage interaction between the EV-curious and owners, who are the vehicles’ best salespeople. said Adopt a Charger founder and executive director Kitty Adams Hoksbergen. Due to their sometimes-remote locations, EV charging is difficult to commercialize at parks, and installations can be complicated and expensive. Since our founding in 2011, Yosemite has been our most requested charging location. I am grateful to Rivian for a commitment that gives visitors the confidence to choose a more climate-friendly option when visiting this spectacular park.”

The press release states that two charging stations will be installed at Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows, which is expected to open this spring. Later the phase of the partnership will be installing dozens of level 2 charging stations, which will be operational by 2023. The locations for these stations also include the parking areas for Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Furthermore, it is also known that Rivian will also sponsor the stations at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area with the help of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

As part of this collaboration, Rivian will fund the equipment and also pay for the operation and maintenance for ten years. Adopt A Charger has installed over 400 chargers in 10 states. Most Adopt A Charger stations are known to be Level 2. These are found in most home garages and public areas and add 18-25 miles of range per hour.