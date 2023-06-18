Robert Kiyosaki alarms more banks are about to fail

In a startling revelation, renowned financial educator and author Robert Kiyosaki has issued a warning that an imminent wave of bank failures is looming on the horizon. Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has expressed his concerns about the fragile state of the banking sector, saying that more banks are about to fail.

Robert Kiyosaki has raised concerns about the increased risk of bank failures, cautioning investors to exercise independent thinking rather than relying on the guidance of prominent figures such as President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, or Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. With regional banks and mortgage companies facing instability, Kiyosaki’s warning serves as a wake-up call for individuals to evaluate their financial strategies with caution.

Kiyosaki: Numerous Banks Teetering on the Brink of Collapse

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, known for his influential book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has once again sounded the alarm on the state of the U.S. economy and the banking system. With over 32 million copies sold across more than 109 countries and translated into 51 languages, Kiyosaki’s warnings carry substantial weight and attract significant attention.

In a tweet on Thursday, the acclaimed author issued a cautionary message regarding imminent bank failures, stating, “More banks about to fail. Rumour is mortgage giant Loan Depot is on the ropes. Regional banks and mortgage companies are falling.”

Urging vigilance, Kiyosaki advised individuals to exercise caution and think independently, cautioning against placing blind faith in the statements of President Biden, Fed Chairman Powell, or Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Social Media Echoes Concerns of Impending Bank Failures as Renowned Author Finds Support

The sentiments expressed by the renowned author resonated with numerous individuals on social media, finding agreement among them. Economist and advocate for gold, Peter Schiff, echoed this sentiment in a tweet, acknowledging the inevitability of the current situation due to longstanding monetary and fiscal policy errors. Schiff attributed the insolvency of the U.S. banking system, more banks are about to fail to the Federal Reserve and federal policies.

Schiff further articulated his apprehension regarding the potential consequences of the ongoing banking crisis, suggesting that it could trigger an unprecedented bank run of monumental proportions. He expressed his belief that this upcoming event would surpass even the magnitude of the bank runs witnessed during the Great Depression, characterizing them as comparably insignificant. Schiff’s remarks were prompted by a tweet drawing attention to a substantial decline in bank deposits, which plummeted by $79.2 billion over the past week, marking the most significant drop since March 22. Notably, the unadjusted decline was even more substantial, amounting to $86.6 billion.

Banks’ Fragility and Global Economic Concerns

Kiyosaki’s concerns regarding failing banks have been recurring. As early as April, the renowned author expressed his belief that the actions of the Federal Reserve were destroying regional banks across the United States. He elaborated on this, explaining that the Fed’s preference for supporting big banks like JPMorgan Chase has had the adverse effect of eradicating the smaller regional banks that he considers to be the lifeblood of America.

Expanding his scope beyond the domestic landscape, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has also voiced concerns about the global economy. In February, he issued a warning that the world economy stood on the precipice of collapse, predicting potential bank runs, frozen savings, and the implementation of bail-ins.

In conclusion, Robert Kiyosaki’s warnings about impending bank failures, more banks are about to fail, and the fragility of the global economy have garnered attention and support. His cautionary messages emphasize the potential risks posed by unsustainable debt levels, monetary policies, and the concentration of support toward large banks. Encouraging individuals to think independently and diversify their investments, Kiyosaki’s advice serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and prepared in the face of economic uncertainty.

Also Read: Federal Court rejects SEC’s request to freeze Binance’s assets.

Comments

comments